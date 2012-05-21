* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 8-12 points, or 0.2 percent on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, extending last week's declines into a sixth straight session in tandem with falls on Wall Street and in Asia as worries over the euro zone continues to sap investor sentiment. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 70.76 points, or 1.3 percent on Friday at 5,267.62, recording its third consecutive week of losses, as persistent concerns over the implications of a possible Greek exit from the euro and worries over debt-laden Spanish banks weigh.

* On Saturday, G8 leaders stressed their "imperative" was to promote growth and jobs and gave verbal backing for Greece to stay in the euro. But despite calls from the United States for immediate moves to boost growth, no sign emerged that Germany would soften its stance on austerity as the cure for Europe's debt problems.

* Brent crude recovered towards $108 on Monday on hopes that China - the world's second largest oil user - could take new steps to stimulate growth and lift fuel demand, though concerns about the euro zone crisis capped gains.

* Copper extended gains on bargain-hunting, short-covering and a weaker dollar on Monday, after it bounced off four-month lows in the previous session.

* British banks are well prepared to withstand any potential contagion effects from the unfolding euro zone crisis, Michael Cohrs, a member of the Bank of England's regulatory body, said on Monday.

* ASTRAZENECA - The drugmaker plans to seal several new deals this year to fill its flagging pipeline of experimental medicines, which may be funded jointly with private investors, the Financial Times said on Monday.

* BSKYB - Britain's Competition Commission is to publish a preliminary report next week suggesting that BSkyB's dominance in the pay-TV movie market has been weakened by new entrants, reducing the need to impose restrictions, The Mail On Sunday said.

* PRUDENTIAL - Britain's biggest insurer is to name Paul Manduca as its new chairman following a five-month search to replace Harvey McGrath, The Sunday Telegraph said.

* C&W WORLDWIDE - The telecoms group could use an expected poor set of results on Monday to justify its support for a takeover by Vodafone, a deal its largest shareholder has said was too cheap.

* PUNCH TAVERNS - The UK's second largest leased pubs group has opened talks with its lenders over a controversial plan to give them control of the company in return for writing off hundreds of millions of pounds in debt, the Sunday Times said.

* HMV - AEG, the owner of London's O2 music venue, has been granted preferred bidder status for the live music business of HMV, which was put up for sale by the struggling retailer at the end of last year, the Mail on Sunday said.

* Britons' household finances worsened at their fastest rate in four months in May as some mortgage holders grappled with higher repayments, while worries about jobs and rising living costs also increased, a Markit survey showed on Monday.

* No other important British macroeconomic data will be released on Monday, so investors will look to UK inflation and retail sales reports on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, and the second reading of British first-quarter GDP on Thursday.

* Across the Atlantic, April's Chicago Fed index will be released at 1230 GMT on Monday.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

HSBC HOLDINGS holds a shareholders meeting.

BRITISH LAND reports full-year results.

CABLE & WIRELESS WORLDWIDE posts full-year results.

BTG delivers full-year results.

CRANSWICK unveils full-year results.

E2V TECHNOLOGIES reveals full-year results.

MITIE GROUP posts full-year results.

INFORMA issues a trading statement.

CINEWORLD GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

ANT holds its annual general meeting.

A G BARR holds its annual general meeting.

VPHASE holds its annual general meeting.

