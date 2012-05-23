* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 61-64 points, or 1.2 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, erasing much of the previous session's strong gains in tandem with sharp falls in Asian markets triggered by fading hopes for action from a meeting of European leaders. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* European Union leaders will explore ways of breathing life into their stricken economies at a summit in Brussels on Wednesday, but the issue of euro-zone bonds and whether they can help alleviate two years of debt turmoil will dominate the meeting.

* Brent crude slipped around 0.4 percent on Wednesday as a potential deal between Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog eased fears of oil supply disruptions, while concerns over the debt crisis in the euro zone and a slowing Chinese economy weighed on demand.

* Copper prices retreated on Wednesday from a one-week high hit in the previous session ahead of the meeting of European leaders, with investors wary that a failure to tackle the region's debt crisis will hit global demand for industrial metals just as China is slowing and a U.S. recovery is fragile.

* BARCLAYS The British bank will sell its near 20 percent stake in U.S. asset manager BlackRock at $160.00 per share, a 2 percent discount from its Tuesday closing price of $163.37 on the New York Stock Exchange.

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE Italian banks UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo said they were selling their combined 11.5 percent stake in the London Stock Exchange (LSE), as they both move to shed non-core assets and boost their capital.

* A top-10 investor in BP and Royal Dutch Shell has called for changes in the way oil companies produce shale gas, in a further sign of shareholder disquiet about the environmental impact of fracking, the Financial Times said.

* The owners of Getty Images, the world's largest distributor of stock photos, video and other digital content, have retained bankers to examine a possible sale or public offering of the business they took private four years ago for $2.4 billion, the Financial Times said.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 98.80 points, or 1.9 percent, at 5,403.28 points on Tuesday, adding strongly to Monday's 0.7 percent recovery following a 5-day losing streak, driven by gains in recently oversold banks and commodity stocks.

* British retail sales numbers for April will be released at 0830 GMT, the same time as minutes from the May Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee meeting. May's CBI trends-orders survey will be published at 1000 GMT.

* Across the Atlantic, April U.S. new home sales data and the March FHFA home price index will both be released at 1400 GMT.

* Stocks trading without the entitlement to their latest dividend will clip 0.52 points off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with Carnival Corp. and International Power both trading ex-dividend.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

BURBERRY GROUP posts full-year results.

FIRSTGROUP unveils full-year results.

GREAT PORTLAND ESTATES reports full-year results.

OCADO GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

HOCHSCHILD MINING holds its annual general meeting.

PARAGON GROUP OF COMPANIES unveils first-half results.

SHAFTESBURY delivers first-half results.

INNOVATION GROUP reveals first-half results.

TELECOM PLUS posts full-year results.

HOGG ROBINSON GROUP posts fourth-quarter results.

HICL INFRASTRUCTURE unveils full-year results.

ALLIANCE PHARMA holds its annual general meeting.

BRAINJUICER GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

EKF DIAGNOSTICS holds its annual general meeting.

GUINNESS PEAT GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

HEALTHCARE LOCUMS holds its annual general meeting.

IMMUPHARMA holds its annual general meeting.

