* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down as much as 70 points points, or 1.3 percent lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Britain's top share index closed below 5,400 for the first time this year on Thursday, extending its falls to a fourth straight session as jitters over turmoil in the euro zone dominated the market backdrop

The FTSE 100 index was down 66.87 points, or 1.2 percent at 5,338.38, its lowest close since November 2011. Its losses for the week extended to 4.3 percent.

* Brent crude fell more than $1 on Friday to its lowest level in 2012 as a worsening euro zone crisis and weak U.S. economic data raised fears of a global slowdown that could dent oil demand.

* London copper prices were around four-month lows on Friday with traders citing concerns over growth in China together with euro zone fears.

* BHP Billiton, the world's biggest miner, is likely to delay signing off on at least two mega projects after its chairman put the brakes on an $80 billion plan to grow the company's iron ore, copper and energy operations, analysts say.

* Moody's Investor Service carried out a sweeping downgrade of 16 Spanish banks on Thursday, including Banco Santander, the euro zone's largest bank, citing a weak economy and the government's reduced ability to support troubled lenders.

* Fitch Ratings Agency on Thursday downgraded Greece's credit rating to CCC from B-minus, citing the heightened risk that the country might have to leave the euro zone.

* HSBC has raised the prospect of selling its British high street banking operation if new regulations prove too demanding, according to the Times.

* Rescuing Northern Rock could see British taxpayers suffer a 2 billion pound ($3.16 billion)loss, but it should be seen as the cost of securing financial stability, according to the National Audit Office.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

FRESNILLO holds its annual general meeting.

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE reports full-year results.

MITCHELLS & BUTLERS posts first-half results.

JOHN MENZIES issues an AGM trading update.

KELLER GROUP issues an AGM trading update.

SEVERFIELD ROWEN issues a trading update.

SIG issues an AGM trading update.

CENTAUR MEDIA issues a trading update.

CHESNARA issues a trading update.

HEADLAM GROUP issues a trading update.

HUNTSWORTH issues a first-quarter trading update.

MICHAEL PAGE INTERNATIONAL holds its annual general meeting.

PREMIER OIL holds its annual general meeting.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Written by David Brett)