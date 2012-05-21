(Adds further company news)

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 8-12 points, or 0.2 percent on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, extending last week's declines into a sixth straight session in tandem with falls on Wall Street and in Asia as worries over the euro zone continues to sap investor sentiment. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 70.76 points, or 1.3 percent on Friday at 5,267.62, recording its third consecutive week of losses, as persistent concerns over the implications of a possible Greek exit from the euro and worries over debt-laden Spanish banks weigh.

* On Saturday, G8 leaders stressed their "imperative" was to promote growth and jobs and gave verbal backing for Greece to stay in the euro. But despite calls from the United States for immediate moves to boost growth, no sign emerged that Germany would soften its stance on austerity as the cure for Europe's debt problems.

* Brent crude recovered towards $108 on Monday on hopes that China - the world's second largest oil user - could take new steps to stimulate growth and lift fuel demand, though concerns about the euro zone crisis capped gains.

* Copper extended gains on bargain-hunting, short-covering and a weaker dollar on Monday, after it bounced off four-month lows in the previous session.

* British banks are well prepared to withstand any potential contagion effects from the euro zone crisis, Michael Cohrs, a member of the Bank of England's regulatory body, said on Monday.

* BRITISH LAND - The property group said its full-year underlying pretax profit rose 5.1 percent to 269 million pounds, with its net asset value up 4.9 percent to 595 pence a share, as euro zone tensions and faltering UK growth hit its occupational and investment markets in Britain.

* ROLLS-ROYCE - The engine maker has won a $136 million contract to supply Trent engines to Dolphin Energy.

* MITIE GROUP - The outsourcing firm reported full-year profit up 8.9 percent to 94.5 million pounds, on revenue up 5.9 percent to 2 billion pounds, with its order book at record levels, up 26 percent. It said it has signed a contract to deliver facilities management services for Lloyds Banking Group worth 775 million pounds over five years.

* CRANSWICK - The pork products group reported a 3 percent rise in full-year pre-tax profit to 48.4 million pounds, on revenue up 8 per cent to 821 million pounds, and said its chief operating officer Adam Couch will step up to become chief executive officer from August 1.

* BTG - The drugs developer swung to a full-year pretax profit of 23.0 million pounds, from a loss of 10.8 million pounds in the previous year, as its revenue increased by 77 percent to 197.0 million pounds, and it anticipates that revenues for the year ended March 31 2013 will be in the range 180-190 million pounds.

* INFORMA - The business media group said, in an interim management statement that its full year expectations remain unchanged, with trading conditions across the world remaining volatile.

* A G BARR - The soft drinks maker said total revenue for the 14 weeks to May 5 2012 increased by 4.3 percent compared to the same period last year , and it has started the new financial year with all of its core brands performing well in difficult market conditions.

* PURSUIT DYNAMICS - The macerator developer said U.S. household products giant Proctor & Gamble not intend to enter into exclusive licensing discussions with company and, as a result, the British firm's revenues for the year ending September 30, 2012 will be materially below the company's expectations.

* ASTRAZENECA - The drugmaker plans to seal several new deals this year to fill its flagging pipeline of experimental medicines, which may be funded jointly with private investors, the Financial Times said on Monday.

* BSKYB - Britain's Competition Commission is to publish a preliminary report next week suggesting that BSkyB's dominance in the pay-TV movie market has been weakened by new entrants, reducing the need to impose restrictions, The Mail On Sunday said.

* PRUDENTIAL - Britain's biggest insurer is to name Paul Manduca as its new chairman following a five-month search to replace Harvey McGrath, The Sunday Telegraph said.

* C&W WORLDWIDE - The telecoms group could use an expected poor set of results on Monday to justify its support for a takeover by Vodafone, a deal its largest shareholder has said was too cheap.

* PUNCH TAVERNS - The UK's second largest leased pubs group has opened talks with its lenders over a controversial plan to give them control of the company in return for writing off hundreds of millions of pounds in debt, the Sunday Times said.

* HMV - AEG, the owner of London's O2 music venue, has been granted preferred bidder status for the live music business of HMV, which was put up for sale by the struggling retailer at the end of last year, the Mail on Sunday said.

* Britons' household finances worsened at their fastest rate in four months in May as some mortgage holders grappled with higher repayments, while worries about jobs and rising living costs also increased, a Markit survey showed on Monday.

* No other important British macroeconomic data will be released on Monday, so investors will look to UK inflation and retail sales reports on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, and the second reading of British first-quarter GDP on Thursday.

* Across the Atlantic, April's Chicago Fed index will be released at 1230 GMT on Monday.

