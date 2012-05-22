(Updates with details from company results)

LONDON May 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen rising 38-41 points, or 0.7-0.8 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, on hopes that European leaders may agree on new measures to tackle its debt crisis while promoting growth at a summit this week. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 36.86 points higher, or up 0.7 percent at 5,304.48, having fallen 5.5 percent last week on persistent concerns over the implications of a possible Greek exit from the euro and worries over debt-laden Spanish banks.

* The UK CPI and RPI inflation figures are seen rising month-on-month, while chain stores data will also be published in the United States.

* At Wednesday's informal EU meeting, France's new president, Francois Hollande, is likely to propose mutualising European debt.

* A Chinese media report saying Beijing will accelerate infrastructure investments to combat slowing growth lifted Hong Kong and Chinese shares by 1.2 percent and 0.6 percent respectively.

* U.S. stocks rose more than 1 percent on Monday, with the S&P 500 snapping a six-day losing streak in a rebound from equities' biggest weekly drop in almost six months, but Facebook slumped in its second session after a disappointing debut.

* U.S. crude futures inched up 0.2 percent to $92.73 a barrel on Tuesday, after adding 1.19 percent the day before. Brent rose 0.1 percent to $108.93 a barrel after gaining for the first time in four sessions on Monday and settled up 1.56 percent.

* Copper, which fell to a four-month low below $7,500 a tonne last week, climbed 0.5 percent to $7,766 a tonne.

* The euro's rebound from four-month lows stalled on Tuesday, failing to break above technical resistance, though traders said selling could be limited at least until an informal meeting of European leaders this week.

VODAFONE : Telecoms group lowered its revenue outlook.

MARKS & SPENCER : Retailer's annual profit fell for the first time in three years.

XSTRATA : Chinese demand for copper is likely to improve in the second half, the head of Xstrata's XTA.L copper unit said on Tuesday, as the miner pledged to lift output by about 60 percent over three years after some rivals have put the brakes on expansion.

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Oil major holds its AGM.

ARM : The head of British chip designer ARM Holdings Plc ARM.L on Tuesday shrugged off concerns that Europe's debt crisis may hit global consumer demand and sales of smartphones and tablets.

HOMESERVE : The company said "historical issues" at the British home repair and insurance group would be investigated by regulator the Financial Services Authority (FSA), following an internal probe into possible mis-selling.

YELL : Directories publisher appointed advisers to create a new capital structure.

FUTR : The company said it was in line to meet its full-year targets.

KCOM : British telecoms provider reported higher profits.

OTHER EVENTS IN CORPORATE DIARY:

GW PHARMACEUTICALS : Pharmaceuticals company posts interim results.

UK MAIL GROUP : Delivery company publishes preliminary results.

BLOOMSBURY PUBLISHING : Company posts preliminary results.

BIG YELLOW GROUP : Preliminary results.

ENDACE : Annual results.

E THERAPEUTICS : Preliminary results.

FALKLANDS OIL & GAS : Shareholders meeting

G4S : Conference call.

GREENCORE : Interim figures

INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP : Preliminary results

INSTEM : Holds AGM

IRISH LIFE & PERMANENT : Holds AGM

KCOM : Preliminary results.

METALRAX : Holds AGM

RENEW : Interim figures

TRAVIS PERKINS : Holds AGM

VICTREX : Interim results

VERNALIS : Holds shareholder meeting

XAAR : Holds AGM

ZYTRONIC : Publishes interim results

> Other business headlines