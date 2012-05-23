(Adds further company news)

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 61-64 points, or 1.2 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, erasing much of the previous session's strong gains in tandem with sharp falls in Asian markets triggered by fading hopes for action from a meeting of European leaders. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* European Union leaders will explore ways of breathing life into their stricken economies at a summit in Brussels on Wednesday, but the issue of euro-zone bonds and whether they can help alleviate two years of debt turmoil will dominate the meeting.

* Brent crude slipped around 0.4 percent on Wednesday as a potential deal between Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog eased fears of oil supply disruptions, while concerns over the debt crisis in the euro zone and a slowing Chinese economy weighed on demand.

* Copper prices retreated on Wednesday from a one-week high hit in the previous session ahead of the meeting of European leaders, with investors wary that a failure to tackle the region's debt crisis will hit global demand for industrial metals just as China is slowing and a U.S. recovery is fragile.

* BURBERRY GROUP - The British luxury brand posted a 26 percent jump in profit as expected and said it would invest up to 200 million pounds in new outlets and expanding existing stores in London, Chicago and Hong Kong.

* BSKYB The arrival of Lovefilm and Netflix in Britain has weakened the grip of BSkyB in the pay-TV movie market, the Competition Commission said on Wednesday, making it less likely that the regulator will intervene in the sector.

* SERCO, AMEC - Serco said it is in discussions with AMEC regarding the potential disposal of Serco's technical consulting services business.

* FIRSTGROUP - The British transport operator said full-year profit more than doubled, helped by strong performances from its UK rail and U.S. coach businesses, and said it would restructure its struggling British bus unit this year.

* OCADO GROUP - The British online supermarket firm posted an acceleration in sales growth in its second quarter, benefiting from improved operational efficiency at its distribution centre.

* COVE ENERGY - Thai group PTT Exploration and Production has trumped Royal Dutch Shell's agreed bid for Mozambique-focused explorer Cove Energy by offering 1.22 billion pounds, or 240 pence per share against Shell's 220 pence bid.

* BARCLAYS The British bank will sell its near 20 percent stake in U.S. asset manager BlackRock at $160.00 per share, a 2 percent discount from its Tuesday closing price of $163.37 on the New York Stock Exchange.

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE Italian banks UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo said they were selling their combined 11.5 percent stake in the London Stock Exchange (LSE), as they both move to shed non-core assets and boost their capital.

* HAMMERSON The Anglo-French real estate investment firm is the subject of persistent rumours of a 4.6 billion pound or 650 pence-a-share cash offer by Australian shopping centre group Westfield, and speculation intensified on Tuesday when dealers heard that the Qataris could also be running the slide rule over Hammerson, according to the Daily Mail market report.

* A top-10 investor in BP and Royal Dutch Shell has called for changes in the way oil companies produce shale gas, in a further sign of shareholder disquiet about the environmental impact of fracking, the Financial Times said.

* The owners of Getty Images, the world's largest distributor of stock photos, video and other digital content, have retained bankers to examine a possible sale or public offering of the business they took private four years ago for $2.4 billion, the Financial Times said.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 98.80 points, or 1.9 percent, at 5,403.28 points on Tuesday, adding strongly to Monday's 0.7 percent recovery following a 5-day losing streak, driven by gains in recently oversold banks and commodity stocks.

* British retail sales numbers for April will be released at 0830 GMT, the same time as minutes from the May Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee meeting. May's CBI trends-orders survey will be published at 1000 GMT.

* Across the Atlantic, April U.S. new home sales data and the March FHFA home price index will both be released at 1400 GMT.

* Stocks trading without the entitlement to their latest dividend will clip 0.52 points off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with Carnival Corp. and International Power both trading ex-dividend.

