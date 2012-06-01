LONDON, June 1 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening flat to up 0.3 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to
financial bookmakers, tracking overnight falls on Wall Street and in Asia, with
investors looking cautiously ahead to the U.S. jobs report for May. For more on
the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index officially closed up 23.58 points, or 0.5 percent
on Thursday at 5,320.86, having been recalculated after-hours by FTSE because of
problems with data from a third-party vendor, the index provider said.
* All eyes will be on the latest U.S. jobs report, due for release at 1230
GMT, with May non-farm payrolls seen rising by 150,000 on the month, and the
unemployment rate expected to hold steady at 8.1 percent in May.
* China's official purchasing managers' index - covering the country's
biggest, mainly state-backed firms - fell more than expected to 50.4 in May, the
weakest reading this year and down from April's 13-month high, with output at
its lowest since November 2011.
* The HSBC China manufacturing PMI, tracking smaller private sector firms,
retreated to 48.4 from 49.3 in April - its seventh straight month below the
50-mark that demarcates expansion from contraction - with the employment
sub-index falling to 48.1, its lowest level since March, 2009.
* Short-covering and bargain hunting lifted London copper on Friday
after prices hit their lowest level so far this year in the previous session,
with disappointing, but expected, Chinese manufacturing data having little
effect as investors had already priced it in, traders said.
* Brent crude fell on Friday, staying below $102 per barrel and
extending its May swoon, after weak manufacturing activity data from No. 2 oil
user China fueled further selling ahead of a key U.S. employment report.
* XSTRATA Chief Executive Mick Davis will get a three-year deal
worth almost 30 million pounds ($46 million) to stay at the helm once the miner
joins forces with trader Glencore, a windfall likely to sow a
shareholder storm at votes due in July.
* HMV - The struggling retail group said after the London close that
it had agreed to sell the Hammersmith Apollo music venue to Stage C limited for
a total cash consideration of 32 million pounds, with the sale enabling HMV to
extend its bank facilities, strengthen capital structure and ensure strong
future for group.
* PLUS MARKETS GROUP - Dubai-based Gulf Merchant Bank has entered a
bid for Plus Stock Exchange, the junior London financial market, which might
scuttle its planned sale to interdealer broker ICAP, the Financial Times
said.
* Among other U.S. data, April personal income and consumption figures will
also be released at 1230 GMT, followed by April U.S. construction spending and
May's ISM report, both at 1400 GMT.
* The Markit/CIPS British manufacturing PMI report for May will be released
at 0828 GMT.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
SOUND OIL holds its annual general meeting.
VERONA PHARMA holds its annual general meeting.
