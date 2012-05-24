(Adds further company news)

LONDON May 24 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 35 to 41 points, or as much as 0.8 percent, on Thursday, clawing back some of the previous session's sharp losses following a late recovery on Wall Street, though trade looked set to remain cautious after a European summit failed to produce any concrete proposals for tackling the region's debt crisis. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* European Union leaders, advised by senior officials to prepare contingency plans in case Greece decides to quit the single currency, urged the country to stay the course on austerity and complete the reforms demanded under its bailout programme.

* Brent crude remained steady at below $106 per barrel on Thursday as investors remained cautious on a slowing Chinese economy, euro zone worries and slight hopes of progress in talks between Iran and the West on Tehran's nuclear programme.

* London copper rose on Thursday as the market took a breather after sinking to a 4-1/2 month low in the previous session on risk aversion triggered by worries over Greece's possible exit from the euro zone.

* The FTSE 100 slid 136.87 points, or 2.5 percent, to 5,266.41 on Wednesday, wiping out gains from the start of the week on mounting fears Greece will leave the euro zone in its biggest one-day percentage drop since Nov. 21 and its lowest close since Nov 25, when markets were similarly beset with worries about the euro zone's debt crisis.

* U.S. stocks staged a late-day reversal on Wednesday, rallying into the close in another volatile session as a sharp rise in materials shares boosted the S&P 500 and gains in Apple helped lift the Nasdaq.

* In terms of domestic economic data, investors will look at the second release of UK Q1 GDP, scheduled for release at 0830 GMT.

* U.S. economic data on Thursday includes April durable goods and the latest weekly jobless claims, both due at 1230 GMT.

* RIO TINTO, the world's No.2 producer of iron ore, sees no signs of a slowdown in demand from top consumer China and still plans to almost double its output of the steel-making ingredient by 2016.

* AVIVA The British insurer is putting its South Korean and Sri Lankan businesses on the auction block, sources with knowledge of the matter said, adding to its list of Asia divisions it is selling to help raise money to protect against its euro zone exposure.

* SABMILLER Strong growth in Africa and Latin America helped the global brewer offset a fall in beer drinking in Europe and North America as the Peroni and Grolsch beermaker beat forecasts with a 12 percent rise in annual earnings.

* UNITED UTILITIES' annual profit beats views.

* BOOKER GROUP says on track to meet expectations for the year.

* BRITVIC half-year profit falls.

* CABLE & WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS full-year in line; will halve dividend.

* DAIRY CREST FY pretax loss 10.1 million STG versus 77.8 million STG profit last year.

* DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST says outlook unchanged.

* ELECTROCOMPONENTS profit up, overseas markets slow.

* PAYPOINT Yr profit up 8 pct; trading in line.

* QINETIQ GROUP full year profit up 3 pct.

