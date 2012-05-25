UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 10
Feb 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 23 points at 7,252 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 12 to 17 points, or as much as 0.3 percent lower on Friday after strong gains the previous session, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue-chip index closed up 83.64 points, or 1.6 percent, on Thursday, at 5,350.05 points, after a fall to fresh 2012 lows earlier in the week.
* Greece will continue to weigh on sentiment, with the latest opinion poll showing that anti-bailout leftist SYRIZA party is maintaining its poll lead ahead of a June 17 election that is deemed critical to the country's continued membership of the euro zone.
* Wall Street edged higher overnight, while the Japanese market steadied after recent weakness.
* Markets may take some heart from news that China's annual export and import growth showed signs of acceleration in the first 10 days of May.
* Oil was on track for its fourth weekly loss, and copper prices also fell, likely keeping pressure on Britain's heavyweight energy and mining stocks.
* Royal Dutch Shell may join Russia's Arctic Shtokman gas project, with Gazprom keeping its majority stake, several sources told Reuters on Friday.
* No first tier UK data or corporate earnings were due on Friday.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Toni Vorobyova)
Feb 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 23 points at 7,252 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Feb 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 23 points at 7,252 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index was up 0.6 percent at 7,229.50 points at the market close, underperforming the pan-European STOXX 600 index on Thursday, as insurance and banking stocks picked up pace, while miners weighed. * LLOYDS: Lloyds Banking Group is the latest bank to join a new British cyber security group for banks called the Cyber Defence Alliance (CDA
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares rose for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.