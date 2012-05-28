(Adds more UK company news items)

LONDON May 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by between 14-17 points, or 0.26-0.32 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, helped by polls showing the pro-bailout parties committed to keeping Greece in the euro zone regaining the lead ahead of elections.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 1.48 points, or 0.03 percent, at 5,351.53 points on Friday, after uncertainty about developments in the euro zone and an economic slowdown in China capped an earlier rally.

* The euro bounced off two-year lows on Monday after the Greek conservatives topped the opinion polls ahead of the June parliamentary election, triggering covering of extensive short positions on hopes Athens may agree to austerity steps and remain in the euro.

* Japan's Nikkei average ended up 0.2 percent on Monday, after recording its eighth straight week of declines last week.

* Brent crude edged above $107 per barrel on Monday as the Greek poll calmed fears of a euro zone exit hitting demand while the lack of progress in talks over Iran's nuclear programme spurred supply worries.

* Copper extended gains on Monday, also supported by the Athens poll.

* DIAGEO

Drinks group signed deal to buy Brazil's Ypioca brand for around 300 million pounds.

* ROLLS-ROYCE

Awarded 100 million pound support contracts for UK transport and tanker fleets.

* AVEVA

Engineering software group posted higher profits and raised its dividend.

* PHOENIX IT

Reported lower profits and named Jane Aikman as its new CFO.

* HARGREAVES SERVICES

Lowers 2012/2013 profit outlook.

* GLOBO

Mobile phone solutions group said trading during 2012 to date had been strong.

* GULF KEYSTONE

Oil company said it was continuing to talk to bidders on the Akri-Bijeel sale.

* XSTRATA /GLENCORE

Xstrata is this week set to reveal a bonus package worth tens of millions of pounds in an effort to retain its chief executive ahead of its merger with Glencore, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

* BRITISH RETAILERS:

The number of British retailers going bust jumped 38 percent to 670 in the first quarter of 2012 from 486 in the fourth quarter as the country slumped to a double dip recession, according to a survey from accountancy firm Wilkins Kennedy.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

Woodside Petroleum, Australia's largest oil and gas company, said it is not considering buying back Royal Dutch Shell's 24 percent stake in the company despite a recent share price drop.

* LLOYD'S OF LONDON

The Lloyd's of London LOL.UL insurance market has reduced its exposure "as much as possible" to the euro zone in preparation for a collapse of the bloc's single currency, its chief executive told the Sunday Telegraph newspaper.

