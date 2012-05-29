* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 to 13 points higher, or
up to 0.2 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on
the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 4.81 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,356.34
points on Monday, having stretched as high as 5,413.83 points in morning trade
before giving away gains amid concerns regarding the euro zone crisis.
* Japan's Nikkei share average slipped in early trade on Tuesday as a surge
in Spanish borrowing costs kept investors away from riskier assets.
The Nikkei dipped 0.4 percent, while the broader Topix index
slipped 0.3 percent in relatively thin trade.
* Copper prices edged down on Tuesday as Spain's debt risk premium hit a
euro-era high, reviving fears that the euro zone's debt crisis may worsen and
shear off the region's demand for metals.
* Brent crude steadied at around $107 per barrel on Tuesday as investors
weighed potential Middle East supply disruptions against a deepening debt crisis
in the euro zone that is clouding the outlook for global fuel demand.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
WOLSELEY PLC Q3 TRADE
SMITHS GROUP PLC INV
PENNON GROUP PLC PRELIM
THOMAS COOK GROUP PLC ESM
ACAL PLC PRELIM
ALKANE ENERGY PLC AGM
ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC AGM
API GROUP PLC H1
BREWIN DOLPHIN HLDG PLC ANALYST
CONCURRENT TECHNOLOGIES PLC AGM
CORAC GROUP PLC AGM
DE LA RUE PLC PRELIM
DATONG PLC H1
ENERGETIX GROUP PLC PRELIM
ELECO PLC AGM
EMPRESARIA GROUP PLC S/HOLDERS
EDINBURGH US TRACKER TRUST PLC AGM
FFASTFILL PLC PRELIM
IOMART GROUP PLC PRELIM
MCKAY SECURITIES PLC PRELIM
NEWRIVER RETAIL LTD FINAL
RENOLD PLC FINAL
SCAPA GROUP PLC PRELIM
TOPPS TILES PLC H1
TOROTRAK PLC PRELIM
VOLEX PLC PRELIM
VP PLC PRELIM
VALIANT PETROLEUM PLC S/HOLDERS
