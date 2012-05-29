* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 to 13 points higher, or up to 0.2 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 4.81 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,356.34 points on Monday, having stretched as high as 5,413.83 points in morning trade before giving away gains amid concerns regarding the euro zone crisis.

* Japan's Nikkei share average slipped in early trade on Tuesday as a surge in Spanish borrowing costs kept investors away from riskier assets. The Nikkei dipped 0.4 percent, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.3 percent in relatively thin trade.

* Copper prices edged down on Tuesday as Spain's debt risk premium hit a euro-era high, reviving fears that the euro zone's debt crisis may worsen and shear off the region's demand for metals.

* Brent crude steadied at around $107 per barrel on Tuesday as investors weighed potential Middle East supply disruptions against a deepening debt crisis in the euro zone that is clouding the outlook for global fuel demand.

