Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 to 13 points, or up to 0.2 percent, higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 4.81 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,356.34 points on Monday, having risen to 5,413.83 points in morning trade before shedding gains as concerns about the euro zone crisis resurfaced.

* Japan's Nikkei share average slipped in early trade on Tuesday as surging Spanish borrowing costs kept investors away from riskier assets. The Nikkei dipped 0.4 percent, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.3 percent in relatively thin trade.

* Copper prices also edged down amid fears the euro zone crisis may worsen and shear off the region's demand for metals.

* Brent crude steadied at around $107 per barrel as investors weighed potential Middle East supply disruptions against events in the euro zone that are clouding the outlook for global fuel demand.

* Bank of England policymaker Ben Broadbent rejected a call from the International Monetary Fund to consider cutting interest rates further, and said he expected UK inflation to stay near current levels around 3 percent for most of 2012.

* The Confederation of British Industry publishes its monthly Distributive Trades survey of the retail sector, expected to show its index of annual sales volumes falling to -7 in May from -6 in the previous month.

* COMPANY NEWS

WOLSELEY

The group saw third-quarter revenue increase by 4.7 percent year on year (and 3.8 percent like for like). Trading profit was 139 million pounds, 10.3 percent ahead of last year.

INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP

Shares in the airline operator fell on Monday amid talk troubled Spanish lender Bankia, a 12 percent shareholder, may sell various stakes it owns, The Daily Express reported on Tuesday.

WPP

KBM group has agreed to buy a majority stake in France's Predictys.

PENNON GROUP

Pennon full-year profit before tax rose 6.4 percent to 200.5 million pounds.

BREWIN DOLPHIN

The group's adjusted profit before tax to the end of March fell 17.1 percent year on year to 18.9 million pounds. The company says it continues to view the future with cautious optimism

Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Editing by John Stonestreet)