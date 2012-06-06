* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42-44 points, or 0.8 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, after the four-day Jubilee holiday weekend, following overnight gains on Wall Street and in Asia. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 60.67 points, or 1.1 percent lower on Friday at 5,260.19, hitting its lowest level for six months after U.S. jobs growth came in at the weakest in a year in May, manufacturing activity in Britain shrank at its fastest pace in more than three years and economic numbers from the euro zone and China proved lacklustre.

* BP - BP is at risk of becoming a takeover target if it presses ahead with a sale of its $30 billion stake in Russian joint venture TNK-BP and hands cash back to investors, shareholders have warned, The Daily Telegraph newspaper said on Monday.

Leading Chinese oil companies Sinopec and China National Offshore Oil Corp are understood to be eyeing BP's half-stake in the TNK-BP energy venture in Russia, the Independent on Sunday newspaper said.

The head of the world's top gas producer Gazprom said on Monday the company had not discussed the possibility of acquiring BP's stake in TNK-BP, Interfax news agency reported on Monday.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Oil prices will weaken more in the second half of 2012 as demand reacts to the slowing global economy and international political tensions ease, Royal Dutch Shell Chief Executive Peter Voser said on Tuesday.

* ASTRAZENECA - AstraZeneca and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co are among several pharmaceutical giants that have submitted initial bids for Amylin Pharmaceuticals Inc, the diabetes drugmaker that is exploring a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - Late-stage trials of two experimental skin cancer drugs from GlaxoSmithKline, each designed to block different pathways used by tumour cells, have found the drugs helped patients with fewer side effects than current chemotherapy.

* HSBC - The global bank has received formal regulatory approval to merge its business in Oman with local lender Oman International Bank, it said in a statement to the Muscat stock exchange on Sunday.

Also, HSBC has tested its cash machines in Greece to check whether they could cope with the reintroduction of the drachma if the country crashes out of the euro.

* BARCLAYS - The British bank is entitled to recover roughly $1.5 billion of disputed assets related to Lehman Brothers Holdings' bankruptcy, a U.S. federal judge said on Tuesday, reversing a decision by a federal bankruptcy judge.

* RBS - The investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Scotland is considering vacating some of its central London properties as a result of plans to cut 3,500 jobs, the Sunday Telegraph newspaper said.

* BHP BILLITON - The world's biggest mining company's chief executive, Marius Kloppers, said on Wednesday it was necessary to maintain investment in new projects even during downturns in commodities prices.

* ANGLO AMERICAN - Anglo American's Tarmac unit and cement maker Lafarge are set to launch the sale of 400 million pounds of British quarries and cement works, the Sunday Times newspaper said. The groups must sell assets to win clearance for a tie-up of their building materials businesses.

* WPP - Sir Martin Sorrell, chief executive of WPP, has issued a robust defence of his pay ahead of a showdown with some big shareholders in the world's largest advertising group - shaping up as a test case for executive remuneration in the UK, the Financial Times newspaper said.

* SPORTS DIRECT - The sporting goods firm is poised to swoop on Umbro, the football kit maker put up for sale by Nike, the Sunday Times said. The British sportswear firm owned 30 percent of Umbro before Nike took it private.

* CLINTON CARDS American Greetings is expected this week to take possession of up to 400 stores run by Clinton Cards, which collapsed into administration last month, the Sunday Times said.

* CIRCLE - Circle, the first private health company to take over day-to-day running of a National Health Service (NHS) hospital, is poised to pitch for the management of a second facility, Nuneaton's George Eliot hospital, the Sunday Telegraph said.

* British shop price inflation accelerated in May, driven by steady food price rises and slower deflation in the non-food sector as health and beauty and home entertainment retailers ramped up prices, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday.

* May's Markit CIPS British construction PMI report will be released at 0830 GMT on Wednesday.

* Across the Atlantic, the latest weekly U.S. mortgage and refinancing indexes will be released at 1100 GMT, with U.S. first-quarter revised productivity and unit labour costs data due at 1230 GMT, and the latest Fed Beige Book published after the London close at 1800 GMT.

* Stocks trading without entitlement to the latest dividend payout will knock a hefty 13.72 points off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with market heavyweight Vodafone accounting for most of that reduction - 12.45 points alone. Associated British Foods, Evraz <EVRE.L:>, Intertek , and WPP Group also trade ex-dividend on Wednesday.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

EASYJET issues June traffic figures.

AFREN holds its annual general meeting.

CAPITAL & REGIONAL holds its annual general meeting.

MEARS GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

FALKLAND ISLANDS HOLDINGS posts full-year results.

CEPS reports full-year results.

