(Adds further company, economic news)
* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 12-13 points, or 0.2
percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, extending the sharp
falls seen in the previous session in tandem with drops on Wall Street and in
Asian markets as surging borrowing costs in Spain raised fears it may need to
seek a bailout. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 93.86 points, or 1.7 percent on
Wednesday at 5,297.28, reversing much of a previous four-session rally to put it
on course for a monthly drop of over 7.5 percent in May, its worst performance
since August 2011.
* PRUDENTIAL - Britain's No.1 insurer on Thursday said it will buy
SRLC America Holding Corp from Swiss Re for 398 million pounds in
cash.
* KINGFISHER - The DIY retailer said its total sales fell 3.6
percent in the first-quarter, with its retail profit dropping 8.6 percent
impacted by poor weather across Europe and adverse foreign currency translation,
however, with the summer season ahead, the firm is confident it is well prepared
to deliver a solid full year result.
* TATE & LYLE Strong growth of sucralose sweetener Splenda and
other speciality food ingredients helped boost Tate & Lyle's annual profits by
23 percent on Thursday as the British group gained from a move by consumers
towards healthier foods.
* THOMAS COOK - The debt-laden British tour operator posted a steep
first-half loss but said its turnaround plans were making good progress and that
bookings had picked up in recent months.
* LOGICA CGI Group Holdings has launched a 105 percent a share
agreed cash offer for Logica, valuing the British IT services group as a whole
at approximately 1.7 billion pounds.
* HALFORDS GROUP - The bikes to auto parts retailer reported
full-year pre-tax profit of 94.1 million pounds, on revenue of 863.1 million
pounds and said retail sales in full-year 2012/13 have been very disappointing
so far, as it has not seen the usual seasonal demand for cycling and outdoor
leisure products, but it expected a stronger performance from these categories
as the year progressed.
* ESSAR ENERGY The India-focused refiner and power generation firm
gained on Wednesday on revived gossip that billionaire 76-percent shareholders
the Ruia Brothers are drawing up plans to take the firm back private, the Daily
Mail's Market Report said. At market close on Wednesday, Essar noted media
reports that Indian ministers had provisionally approved clearance for the
firm's Mahan coal block but said it had yet to receive official approval from
the Indian government.
* Britain's Office of Fair Trading has provisionally decided to refer the
private motor insurance market to the Competition Commission, saying it has
found evidence that insurers compete in a dysfunctional way that may push up
premiums for drivers by 225 million pounds a year.
* GLENCORE, XSTRATA - Commodities trader Glencore
and miner Xstrata will send details of their long-awaited tie-up to
shareholders on Thursday, including a three-year retention package set to be
worth tens of millions of dollars for Xstrata boss Mick Davis.
* BHP BILLITON - The global miner on Thursday cleared the last
external hurdle for a planned $10 billion expansion of its Port Hedland harbour
in Western Australia that would help the world's biggest miner double output of
iron ore.
* WM MORRISON - Dalton Philips, Chief Executive of Britain's fourth
biggest grocer, said consumers are finding the economic environment so severe
they are having to use savings to pay monthly bills, are skipping meals and are
hiding treats from their children. [D:nL5E8GUHJT]
* Malaysian pension fund Employees Provident Fund is in the final stages of
talks to acquire Battersea power station for 375 million pounds, the Financial
Times said.
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged down $2.25
to $7,472.75 a tonne, after hitting $7,422.75 earlier, its lowest level since
Dec. 29.
* Brent crude dropped below $103 per barrel on Thursday and prices
were headed for their biggest monthly percentage drop in two years, as investors
made a beeline for the exits with the euro zone debt crisis grinding on.
* British consumer confidence picked up in May, propelled by a marked easing
of pessimism about the future, a survey by GfK NOP showed on Thursday, pointing
to some resilience in a major driver of the economy.
* Businesses in Britain intend to increase their workforces in the coming
year, although wage growth is likely to remain sluggish in what is emerging as a
new long-term trend, the Confederation of British Industry said on Thursday.
* British house prices rose slightly more than expected in May to leave them
broadly unchanged on a year ago against a backdrop of generally subdued demand,
mortgage lender Nationwide said on Thursday.
* U.S. Challenger Layoffs for May will be released at 1130 GMT, followed by
May's ADP National Employment survey at 1215 GMT, and the latest weekly initial
jobless claims at 1230 GMT, all of which will provide pointers towards Friday's
all-important U.S. May jobs report. U.S. preliminary first-quarter real GDP data
will also be released at 1230 GMT, with May Chicago PMI due at 1345 GMT.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Janet Lawrence)