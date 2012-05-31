(Adds further company, economic news)

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 12-13 points, or 0.2 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, extending the sharp falls seen in the previous session in tandem with drops on Wall Street and in Asian markets as surging borrowing costs in Spain raised fears it may need to seek a bailout. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 93.86 points, or 1.7 percent on Wednesday at 5,297.28, reversing much of a previous four-session rally to put it on course for a monthly drop of over 7.5 percent in May, its worst performance since August 2011.

* PRUDENTIAL - Britain's No.1 insurer on Thursday said it will buy SRLC America Holding Corp from Swiss Re for 398 million pounds in cash.

* KINGFISHER - The DIY retailer said its total sales fell 3.6 percent in the first-quarter, with its retail profit dropping 8.6 percent impacted by poor weather across Europe and adverse foreign currency translation, however, with the summer season ahead, the firm is confident it is well prepared to deliver a solid full year result.

* TATE & LYLE Strong growth of sucralose sweetener Splenda and other speciality food ingredients helped boost Tate & Lyle's annual profits by 23 percent on Thursday as the British group gained from a move by consumers towards healthier foods.

* THOMAS COOK - The debt-laden British tour operator posted a steep first-half loss but said its turnaround plans were making good progress and that bookings had picked up in recent months.

* LOGICA CGI Group Holdings has launched a 105 percent a share agreed cash offer for Logica, valuing the British IT services group as a whole at approximately 1.7 billion pounds.

* HALFORDS GROUP - The bikes to auto parts retailer reported full-year pre-tax profit of 94.1 million pounds, on revenue of 863.1 million pounds and said retail sales in full-year 2012/13 have been very disappointing so far, as it has not seen the usual seasonal demand for cycling and outdoor leisure products, but it expected a stronger performance from these categories as the year progressed.

* ESSAR ENERGY The India-focused refiner and power generation firm gained on Wednesday on revived gossip that billionaire 76-percent shareholders the Ruia Brothers are drawing up plans to take the firm back private, the Daily Mail's Market Report said. At market close on Wednesday, Essar noted media reports that Indian ministers had provisionally approved clearance for the firm's Mahan coal block but said it had yet to receive official approval from the Indian government.

* Britain's Office of Fair Trading has provisionally decided to refer the private motor insurance market to the Competition Commission, saying it has found evidence that insurers compete in a dysfunctional way that may push up premiums for drivers by 225 million pounds a year.

* GLENCORE, XSTRATA - Commodities trader Glencore and miner Xstrata will send details of their long-awaited tie-up to shareholders on Thursday, including a three-year retention package set to be worth tens of millions of dollars for Xstrata boss Mick Davis.

* BHP BILLITON - The global miner on Thursday cleared the last external hurdle for a planned $10 billion expansion of its Port Hedland harbour in Western Australia that would help the world's biggest miner double output of iron ore.

* WM MORRISON - Dalton Philips, Chief Executive of Britain's fourth biggest grocer, said consumers are finding the economic environment so severe they are having to use savings to pay monthly bills, are skipping meals and are hiding treats from their children. [D:nL5E8GUHJT]

* Malaysian pension fund Employees Provident Fund is in the final stages of talks to acquire Battersea power station for 375 million pounds, the Financial Times said.

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged down $2.25 to $7,472.75 a tonne, after hitting $7,422.75 earlier, its lowest level since Dec. 29.

* Brent crude dropped below $103 per barrel on Thursday and prices were headed for their biggest monthly percentage drop in two years, as investors made a beeline for the exits with the euro zone debt crisis grinding on.

* British consumer confidence picked up in May, propelled by a marked easing of pessimism about the future, a survey by GfK NOP showed on Thursday, pointing to some resilience in a major driver of the economy.

* Businesses in Britain intend to increase their workforces in the coming year, although wage growth is likely to remain sluggish in what is emerging as a new long-term trend, the Confederation of British Industry said on Thursday.

* British house prices rose slightly more than expected in May to leave them broadly unchanged on a year ago against a backdrop of generally subdued demand, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Thursday.

* U.S. Challenger Layoffs for May will be released at 1130 GMT, followed by May's ADP National Employment survey at 1215 GMT, and the latest weekly initial jobless claims at 1230 GMT, all of which will provide pointers towards Friday's all-important U.S. May jobs report. U.S. preliminary first-quarter real GDP data will also be released at 1230 GMT, with May Chicago PMI due at 1345 GMT.

