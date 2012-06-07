(Adds company news)

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 to 45 points higher, or as much as 0.8 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 124.59 points, or 2.4 percent at 5,384.11 on Wednesday, recovering from a six-month intraday low of 5,229.76 set on Friday before the long weekend in Britain.

* Copper and Brent crude rose on Thursday on cautious optimism that European leaders were seeking a solution for ailing Spanish banks and as hopes rise for that the U.S. central bank will introduce measures to boost its economy.

* The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 286.84 points, or 2.37 percent, at 12,414.79 on Wednesday. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 29.63 points, or 2.30 percent, at 1,315.13. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 66.61 points, or 2.40 percent, at 2,844.72.

* British retail sales bounced back last month as warm, sunny weather tempted shoppers to buy summer clothes and food and drink, the British Retail Consortium said on Thursday. Like-for-like retail sales rose by 1.3 percent in value terms compared to May 2011, following a 3.3 percent plunge in April.

* Manufacturing lobby EEF said its latest quarterly survey provided some reasons for cautious optimism though it warned against dangers from the euro crisis.

* Business in the British service sector is expected to have expanded at a slower pace in May compared to the previous month. The Markit/CIPS PMI, due at 0828 GMT, is forecast to come in at 52.5 versus a 53.3 reading in April.

* A slump in British manufacturing activity and a deepening sense of crisis in the euro zone have boosted the chances that the Bank of England will opt for more economic stimulus on Thursday, just a month after deciding to pause its quantitative easing programme.

* The Bank of England unveils its interest rate decision at 1100 GMT, with no change expected to the current 0.50 percent rate. It also releases the total amount of its quantitative easing programme, seen stable at 325 billion pounds.

BP

A confidential document at the heart of BP's disputes with its partners in Russian oil company TNK-BP may become public under legal amendments agreed by Russia's competition watchdog, its deputy director said on Wednesday.

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

The mobile operator and Spanish peer Telefónica, owner of O2, agreed to share one UK grid.

Glencore

Viterra says the Australian competition and consumer commission approved an arrangement with Glencore.

JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC

The British chemicals company said robust truck sales in North America helped drive a 23 percent jump in full-year underlying profit, prompting the world's largest supplier of catalytic converters to pay a special dividend.

AFRICAN BARRICK GOLD PLC

The gold miner named Derek Pannell, a senior independent director at the company, as its acting chairman.

ANADARKO, TULLOW

The oil companies announced light oil discovery offshore Cote D'Ivoire.

BETFAIR GROUP PLC

The betting company was awarded Spanish online gambling licences.

