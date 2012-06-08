* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down as much as 33
points, or 0.6 percent lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers,
echoing a weaker performance overnight in the United States and Asia. For more
on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 63.68 points, or 1.2 percent higher on
Thursday at 5,447.79, as Britain's top shares hit a three-week high after
China's surprise move to cut interest rates and firm UK services sector data
boosted investors' appetite for risk.
* The S&P 500 ended barely changed on Thursday as optimism about China's
interest rate cut was offset by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments
that dimmed hopes for more U.S. stimulus.
* Commodities fell on Friday, disappointed by the U.S. Federal Reserve's
reticence to jump in and stimulate the world's largest economy amid worries that
a surprise Chinese rate cut suggested its economy was performing even worse than
expected.
* Investors will watch for May UK PPI data due out at 0830 GMT, with input
prices forecast to fall 1.3 percent month-on-month (MOM) and output prices
forecast to rise 0.1 percent MOM, after British factory gate inflation eased
less than expected on the year in April, and companies' input costs rose at the
slowest pace since October 2009.
ENRC : A long-awaited internal inquiry at the FTSE 100 mining group
has been given added significance days before its scheduled completion by the
group's chairman refusing to endorse its controversial business partner in
Africa, wrote the Guardian.
WPP : WPP has hit back at the U.S. shareholder group that criticised
the 6.8 million pounds ($10.59 million) pay package handed to its chief
executive, Martin Sorrell, slamming its stance as "inconsistent" and
"parochial", reported the Telegraph.
Barclays : Th UK lender's ambitious asset disposal programme
launched early last year to boost profitability has been hampered by the
eurozone crisis and uncertainty over financial regulation in the UK, according
to the Financial Times.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
AUGEAN PLC holds its AGM.
BELLWAY has a trading update.
HORNBY posts full-year results.
OXFORD CATALYSTS GROUP hold its AGM.
STHREE releases a trading update.
Editing by Andrew Heavens