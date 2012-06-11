* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 99 points, or 1.8 percent on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, rallying after euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend Spain up to $125 billion to help its battered banks, and Chinese trade data beat predictions. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed down 0.2 percent, or 12.71 points, at 5,435.08 points on Friday, falling after a two-day rally earlier in the week, as heavyweight mining stocks were hit by fresh fears over the global economy and traders sold off positions ahead of a possible weekend bailout deal in Spain.

* Oil and copper posted their biggest rally in months on Monday as investors trooped back to riskier assets after Europe threw Spanish banks a lifeline, calming worries about the euro zone debt crisis.

* No important economic data is due for release in the UK.

* Across the Atlantic, investors will watch import prices for May, which are expected to fall 1.1 percent, after having recorded their largest drop in 10 months in April as energy costs tumbled.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - An experimental drug in development by the drugmaker could be a lifesaver for patients with severe anaemia, but it could also be a race winner for athletes desperate to perform better, according the Financial Times.

* SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ENERGY - Families will be forced to pay higher energy bills to fund subsidies to the French for a radical overhaul of the power market, the boss of one of the country's largest energy companies has warned, wrote the Times.

* VODAFONE - Vodafone is facing fresh controversy over tax after it emerged that the mobile phone giant did not pay any corporation tax in Britain last year, said the Telegraph.

* TUI TRAVEL, THOMAS COOK - Rival tour operator Rewe Touristik is planning further acquisitions or stake purchases following its recent deal to buy Czech firm Exim, an executive told German business weekly WirtschaftsWoche.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

TESCO issues its first-quarter trading update.

LAURA ASHLEY holds its AGM.

FLYBE GROUP issues full-year results.

FIRST PROPERTY GROUP releases full-year results.

HANSTEEN HLDG has its AGM.

LATCHWAYS posts full-year results.

WILLIAM SINCLAIR HLDG unveils first-half results.

UBC MEDIA GROUP reports full-year results.

