* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen up opening 25-30 points, or 0.6 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, after G20 officials told Reuters that top global central banks are ready to step in if needed to stabilise global financial markets after this weekend's Greek elections.

* In Britain, the government and central bank will flood the banking system with more than 100 billion pounds ($155 billion), seeking to pump credit through an economy struggling to escape recession under the "black cloud" of the euro zone crisis.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 16.76 points, or 0.3 percent, on Thursday at 5,467.05, edging back towards recent six-month lows as a surge in Spanish bond yields to record highs cast the spotlight back onto the problems in top trading partner the euro zone.

* Brent crude rose towards $98 a barrel on Friday, extending gains after producer group OPEC agreed to keep its output target unchanged for the second half of the year, although uncertainty surrounding Europe's debt crisis capped further advances.

* Copper prices inched up on Friday and were on track to post their first weekly rise in seven weeks, helped by reports that major central banks are poised to inject liquidity should the results of weekend elections in Greece unleash havoc on financial markets.

* Gold edged up on Friday, extending its winning streak to a sixth session as sluggish U.S. weekly jobs data boosted hopes for monetary easing.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - U.S. regulators on Thursday approved a new children's vaccine from GlaxoSmithKline that targets two common causes of bacterial meningitis, which can be fatal.

* BP - A former BP engineer who is the first individual to face criminal charges related to the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill has been scheduled to face a jury trial on Feb. 25, a U.S. federal judge decided.

* PLUS MARKETS GROUP - Amara Dhari Investments, PLUS Markets' second-largest shareholder, wants the British exchange group to sack its board representative, a supporter of the planned sale of PLUS's stock market to ICAP .

* General merchandise retailer Wilkinson has withdrawn from the bidding for hardware chain Robert Dyas, which could be sold for up to 15 million pounds, The Independent said.

* British trade figures for April will be released at 0830 GMT, with a global trade deficit of 8.5 billion pounds forecast, similar to levels in the previous month. The non-EU trade gap is seen at 4.18 billion pounds, also close to the March level.

* Among a batch of U.S. data, June's Empire State index will be released at 1230 GMT, with May U.S. industrial output and capital utilization numbers due at 1315 GMT, and the first reading for the Reuters/University of Michigan June consumer sentiment survey scheduled for 1355 GMT.

> Other business headlines