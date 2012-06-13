* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 to 12 points, or as
much as 0.2 percent, higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers,
tracking a late-session rally on Wall Street. For more on the factors affecting
European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 41.37 points, or 0.8 percent, at 5,473.74
on Tuesday, after another volatile session, recovering from a fall in the
afternoon as Spanish bond yields hit their highest levels of the euro era on
worries about the impact of its banking bailout.
* No major domestic economic data is scheduled for release on Wednesday.
* Across the Atlantic, U.S. May producer prices and U.S. May retail sales
are scheduled for release at 1230 GMT, with U.S. April business inventories data
due at 1400 GMT.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : French oil and gas group Maurel et Prom
could soon be on the receiving end of a bid north of 19 euros a share
and is attracting the attention of Royal Dutch Shell, having already been
rumoured to have rejected a friendly approach from Anadarko Petroleum,
according to the Daily Mail market report.
* WPP has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Hungama Digital
Services in India.
Separately, two major institutional investors in WPP have voted against
Martin Sorrell's near-13 million pounds compensation package.
* Audits of British banks have improved but accountants must challenge more
of what their clients tell them about bad loans on their books, the accounting
industry watchdog said.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
ANTOFAGASTA holds its annual general meeting.
J SAINSBURY issues a first-quarter trading update.
WPP issues a trading update.
SOCO INTERNATIONAL holds its AGM.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
(Reporting by Tricia Wright)