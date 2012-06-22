* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 47-56 points, or 1.0 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, extending the previous session's drop as renewed global growth worries reverberate around global markets, exacerbated by a Moody's downgrade of the world's biggest banks. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Ratings agency Moody's downgraded 15 of the world's biggest banks on Thursday, lowering credit ratings by one to three notches to reflect the risk of losses they face from volatile capital markets activities, but banks criticized the move as backward-looking.

* Individual euro zone countries face "escalating speculative attacks" unless a lasting solution to Europe's financial crisis is found at next week's summit of EU leaders, Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti told the Guardian on Friday.

* The International Monetary Fund urged the euro zone on Thursday to channel aid directly to struggling banks rather than via governments and called for the European Central Bank to cut interest rates, saying the future of the euro was at stake.

* The leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Spain will try to find common ground in Rome on Friday to restore confidence in the euro zone ahead of a full EU summit next week, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel likely to be outnumbered.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 55.93 points, or 1.0 percent, at 5,566.36 points, on Thursday, snapping a four-session winning streak which had seen around 2.8 percent added to the index.

* U.S. stock indexes shed around 2 percent on Thursday, posting their worst session in three weeks, hurt by the Philly Fed's mid-Atlantic factory index, which fell to minus 16.6 in June, an unexpected contraction in the region's factory activity.

* London copper slipped to two-week lows on Friday and is heading for its seventh weekly loss in eight as a faltering global economy dims the outlook for raw material demand, although volumes were thin with top consumer China shut for a holiday.

* Gold gave up early gains on Friday and was heading for its biggest weekly loss since December after growing fears of a global economic slowdown hit commodities, prompting investors to seek safety in the U.S. dollar.

* Brent crude hovered below $90 on Friday, up slightly after the previous session's plunge to an 18-month low, but prices were headed for a weekly loss as bleak data from top consumers United States and China muddied the outlook for demand.

* BHP BILLITON - The world's largest miner, has approved an $845 million investment to keep up production at its Illawarra coal operations in Australia's New South Wales state, a move that analysts said was unexpected.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The French government has backtracked on a decision to delay plans by Royal Dutch Shell to drill for oil off the coast of French Guiana, a member of parliament for the overseas territory said, after local politicians protested.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - The bank is set to receive up to 300 million pounds less than it expected for a package of branches it is selling to Santander UK because the business has failed to hit a number of targets outlined in the deal, the Financial Times said.

* WILLIAM HILL - Britain's largest bookmaker said on Thursday it has won approval from Nevada regulators to become the first British betting service to run a sports book in the state.

* No important macroeconomic data will be released in Britain or the United States on Frday.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

CARNIVAL CORP.L reports second-quarter results.

CASPIAN HOLDINGS holds its annual general meeting.

SILENCE THERAPEUTICS holds its annual general meeting.

SALAMANDER ENERGY holds its annual general meeting.

TRANS SIBERIAN GOLD holds its annual general meeting.

UK COAL holds its annual general meeting.

