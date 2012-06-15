(Adds further company news)

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen up opening 25-30 points, or 0.6 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, after G20 officials told Reuters that top global central banks are ready to step in if needed to stabilise global financial markets after this weekend's Greek elections. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* In Britain, the government and central bank will flood the banking system with more than 100 billion pounds ($155 billion), seeking to pump credit through an economy struggling to escape recession under the "black cloud" of the euro zone crisis.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 16.76 points, or 0.3 percent, on Thursday at 5,467.05, edging back towards recent six-month lows as a surge in Spanish bond yields to record highs cast the spotlight back onto the problems in top trading partner the euro zone.

* Brent crude rose towards $98 a barrel on Friday, extending gains after producer group OPEC agreed to keep its output target unchanged for the second half of the year, although uncertainty surrounding Europe's debt crisis capped further advances.

* Copper prices inched up on Friday and were on track to post their first weekly rise in seven weeks, helped by reports that major central banks are poised to inject liquidity should the results of weekend elections in Greece unleash havoc on financial markets.

* Gold edged up on Friday, extending its winning streak to a sixth session as sluggish U.S. weekly jobs data boosted hopes for monetary easing.

* DIAGEO - The drinks firm has acquired an additional 10.62 percent stake in Vietnam's Halico for a consideration of approximately 14.0 million pounds, rising its total total equity stake in Halico to 45.52 percent.

* AGGREKO - The world's biggest temporary power provider, said it expects first-half underlying sales to grow by about 15 percent, putting it on track for strong growth in 2012.

* PREMIER FOODS - The British food producer has agreed to sell its vinegar and sour pickles unit, including the famous Sarsons vinegar brand, to Japan's Mizkan as part of an ongoing bid to turn around its struggling business by getting rid of non-core assets.

*SAGE GROUP - The financial software firm has named Donald Brydon as its chairman designate, with Brydon to join the board on July 6 and will succeed Tony Hobson as chairman on September 1.

*LAMPRELL - The oil services firm has appointed John Kennedy as its non-executive chairman with immediate effect, replacing Brian Fredrick who resigned as a director of the company with effect from June 14.

* ALBEMARLE & BOND - The pawnbroking group says it expects profitability for the full-year to increase but be below current market consensus as the year-on-year growth of value of gold bought has slowed from over 50 percent in the first-half to middle single digits.

* UNITED CARPETS GROUP - The floorcoverings retailer said that since the year-end it has been necessary to terminate a number of franchises and that these terminations are likely to have a detrimental affect on the performance of the group, with the firm also to review a number of stores in order to ascertain whether they can remain viable.

* PLUS MARKETS GROUP - The struggling exchange operator says it is to dispose of its Trading Solutions arm.

Also, Amara Dhari Investments, PLUS Markets' second-largest shareholder, wants the British exchange group to sack its board representative, a supporter of the planned sale of PLUS's stock market to ICAP.

* TALK TALK TELECOM - The London-based broadband giant is attracting the attentions of a European predator, the Daily Mail's Market Report said, with whispers Deutsche Telekom.could be lining up a cash offer close to 300 pence a share.

* DRAX GROUP - The power station group was lifted on Thursday by revived talk Centrica is lining up a bid, the Daily Mail's Market report said. The Daily Express Market Report said Centrica is mulling an approach at the 700 pence a share level, while Scottish & Southern Energy could also be tempted to make a bid.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - U.S. regulators on Thursday approved a new children's vaccine from GlaxoSmithKline that targets two common causes of bacterial meningitis, which can be fatal.

* BP - A former BP engineer who is the first individual to face criminal charges related to the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill has been scheduled to face a jury trial on Feb. 25, a U.S. federal judge decided.

* General merchandise retailer Wilkinson has withdrawn from the bidding for hardware chain Robert Dyas, which could be sold for up to 15 million pounds, The Independent said.

* British trade figures for April will be released at 0830 GMT, with a global trade deficit of 8.5 billion pounds forecast, similar to levels in the previous month. The non-EU trade gap is seen at 4.18 billion pounds, also close to the March level.

* Among a batch of U.S. data, June's Empire State index will be released at 1230 GMT, with May U.S. industrial output and capital utilization numbers due at 1315 GMT, and the first reading for the Reuters/University of Michigan June consumer sentiment survey scheduled for 1355 GMT.

