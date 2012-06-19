(Updates with further UK company and macroeconomic news)

LONDON, June 19 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up between 11-17 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 12.28 points, or 0.2 percent higher, at 5,491.09 points on Monday, slipping off one-month highs as initial euphoria after Greek elections, which reduced the chances of an imminent Greek euro exit, faded on the realisation that the region's crisis is far from resolved.

* Asian shares edged down on Tuesday as rising Spanish bond yields stoked fears that Spain's debt-ridden banking system is dragging Madrid deeper into crisis, snuffing out a relief rally that followed a win for parties backing a bailout deal for Greece in Sunday's Greek election.

* The euro halted its decline around $1.26, but remained a good distance off the high of $1.2748 scaled in early Asian trading on Monday.

* Tokyo's Nikkei share average lost 1 percent, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1 percent. Both indexes had climbed more than 1.5 percent on Monday.

* Growing numbers of Chinese bankers expect Beijing to ease monetary policy further in the third quarter to spur flagging economic growth, although more households think consumer prices will rise, according to a quarterly survey by the People's Bank of China published on Tuesday.

* Commodities, which had raced higher on Monday in a broad rally of riskier assets, were mixed. Brent crude slipped a few cents to just below $96 a barrel, but copper rose 0.3 percent to around $7,535 a tonne. Gold was virtually unchanged around $1,628 an ounce.

* Investors will also eye debt auctions by Spain on Tuesday and Thursday, at which the country is seen paying record high rates. Spain's Treasury will issue between 2 billion and 3 billion euros ($2.52 billion-$3.79 billion) of 12- and 18-month debt on Tuesday, and between 1 billion and 2 billion euros of bonds due in 2014, 2015 and 2017 on Thursday.

* In Britain, inflation figures are due out at 0830 GMT. Germany's ZEW economic sentiment figure comes out later in the morning, while U.S housing starts data is also due to be published.

UK CORPORATE NEWS:

* LLOYDS : The Financial Times reported that activist hedge fund The Children's Investment Fund has called on regulators to force Lloyds to bolster its capital reserves.

* WHITBREAD : Restaurants and hotels group posted higher Q1 sales.

* EVRAZ : Steel and mining group said it had a $5 billion EBITDA target to 2016.

* HOME RETAIL : Retailer said its Argos unit had a solid start to the year, while poor weather had impacted Homebase.

* HAMMERSON : Property group sold London office assets for 518 million pounds.

* CHEMRING : Military equipment maker posted a 21 percent fall in profit but said it should meet its full-year targets.

* IMAGINATION TECHNOLOGIES : Profits rose 53 percent.

* DAISY GROUP : Reported that losses had widened.

* KBC ADVANCED TECH : Bought Infochem for 9.5 million pounds.

* MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS : Named John Chang as CFO.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Stephen Nisbet)