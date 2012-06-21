* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 21 to 26 points, or
0.38 to 0.47 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 35.98 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,622.29
points on Wednesday.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday delivered another round of monetary
stimulus and said it was ready to do even more to help an increasingly fragile
U.S. economic recovery.
* Asian stocks slipped and commodities fell broadly on Thursday after the
Federal Reserve disappointed some investors with only a limited expansion of
monetary stimulus and a survey showed China's vast factory sector slowed for an
eighth month running.
* The euro was down 0.3 percent at around $1.2670 on Thursday, while
gold eased to just above $1,600 an ounce
* XSTRATA : The global mining company has put up for sale a stake in
the Frieda River copper project in Papua New Guinea, potentially worth more than
$2 billion, as part of a review of its development projects worldwide.
* ANGLO AMERICAN : Global miner Anglo American AAL.L and Chilean
state copper giant Codelco will seek to extend their self-imposed
deadline for talks in a bid to resolve their spat over disputed copper assets, a
source linked to Codelco's legal team told Reuters.
* BP : Mikhail Fridman, the Russian billionaire, has been meeting
institutional investors in London to canvas support for his plan to buy half of
BP's stake in TNK-BP, the Financial Times reported.
* ICAP : ICAP plans to challenge exchanges NYSE Euronext and
Deutsche Boerse by moving into futures trading after it finally
completes its controversial purchase of PLUS Stock Exchange on
Thursday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
DIXONS RETAIL Preliminary results
GO-AHEAD Trading update
ASHTEAD Q4 and year-end results
MICRO FOCUS Preliminary results
CORIN AGM
GOINDUSTRY DOVEBID AGM
HAMPDEN UNDERWRITING AGM
INTL PUBLIC PARTNERSHIPS AGM
NORCROS Preliminary results
TAWA AGM
TELIT COMMUNICATIONS AGM
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Pravin Char)