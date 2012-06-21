* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 21 to 26 points, or 0.38 to 0.47 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 35.98 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,622.29 points on Wednesday.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday delivered another round of monetary stimulus and said it was ready to do even more to help an increasingly fragile U.S. economic recovery.

* Asian stocks slipped and commodities fell broadly on Thursday after the Federal Reserve disappointed some investors with only a limited expansion of monetary stimulus and a survey showed China's vast factory sector slowed for an eighth month running.

* The euro was down 0.3 percent at around $1.2670 on Thursday, while gold eased to just above $1,600 an ounce

* XSTRATA : The global mining company has put up for sale a stake in the Frieda River copper project in Papua New Guinea, potentially worth more than $2 billion, as part of a review of its development projects worldwide.

* ANGLO AMERICAN : Global miner Anglo American AAL.L and Chilean state copper giant Codelco will seek to extend their self-imposed deadline for talks in a bid to resolve their spat over disputed copper assets, a source linked to Codelco's legal team told Reuters.

* BP : Mikhail Fridman, the Russian billionaire, has been meeting institutional investors in London to canvas support for his plan to buy half of BP's stake in TNK-BP, the Financial Times reported.

* ICAP : ICAP plans to challenge exchanges NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse by moving into futures trading after it finally completes its controversial purchase of PLUS Stock Exchange on Thursday.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

DIXONS RETAIL Preliminary results

GO-AHEAD Trading update

ASHTEAD Q4 and year-end results

MICRO FOCUS Preliminary results

CORIN AGM

GOINDUSTRY DOVEBID AGM

HAMPDEN UNDERWRITING AGM

INTL PUBLIC PARTNERSHIPS AGM

NORCROS Preliminary results

TAWA AGM

TELIT COMMUNICATIONS AGM

