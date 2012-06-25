* Britain's FTSE 100 is seen opening fractionally higher on Monday, up 1-2 points, or 0.1 percent, according to financial bookmakers, with rally by hard-pressed commodity stocks likely to keep the index steady in the face of overnight weakness in Asia. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 52.67 points lower on Friday at 5,513.69, led by falls in miners and energy stocks as a run of weak global economic data cast a cloud over the demand prospects for commodities.

* Copper prices rallied on Monday, bouncing after hitting a six-month low on Friday, after European leaders calmed the markets with promises of reforms to combat the euro zone debt crisis, and after Germany, France, Spain and Italy agreed a 130 billion euro package to revive growth.

* Brent crude rose above $91 per barrel on Monday as a storm threat shut a quarter of U.S. offshore crude and gas output, while an improved demand outlook after euro zone leaders backed a plan to revive the region's growth also aided prices.

* Friday's meeting of German, French, Italian and Spanish leaders saw Germany agree to a 130 billion euro plan to boost growth, but there was little progress on a more flexible use of Europe's rescue funds ahead of a wider meeting of European leaders this week.

* According to a document prepared for the June 28-29 meeting, European leaders will discuss specific steps towards a cross-border banking union, closer fiscal integration and the possibility of a debt redemption fund.

* The European Central Bank's move on Friday to start accepting a wider range of collateral in its lending operations in a bid to help ease the stress in Spain's banking sector reassured investors.

* A "substantial" amount of quantitative easing by the Bank of England is needed to kick-start Britain's "stalled" economy, BoE policymaker David Miles said in an interview with the Financial Times.

* UBS said it was cutting its earnings estimates for global mining houses BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto by between 3 and 4 percent ahead of new mining and carbon taxes that take effect in Australia next week.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - British bank NatWest, owned by part-nationalised RBS, opened 1,200 of its branches on a Sunday for the first time in its history as it struggled to address massive disruption for millions of its customers from a computer systems failure earlier in the week.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - The lender is prepared to sell the new business it is in the process of creating for well below its full-book value amid speculation over the future of the deal, The Times said on Monday.

* BT GROUP - The telecoms provider has been rebuffed for the third time, this time by the UK's Competition Commission, in its efforts to compel its competitors to share in the costs of lowering its 3 billion pound pension scheme deficit through higher charges for their use of its phone lines, the Financial Times said on Monday.

* MARKS & SPENCER The retailer has issued a writ against BNP Paribas Securities Services demanding repayment of 1.1 million pounds ($1.7 million), which includes over-payment of rent, the Sunday Telegraph said.

* TESCO - The retailer has hired executive search firm Zygos to help it find a new UK commercial director, the Independent on Sunday said.

* ROLLS-ROYCE - The engineer has taken informal soundings from industrialists and head-hunters ahead of its search for a new chairman to replace Simon Robertson, with Invensys chairman Nigel Rudd a front-runner, the Sunday Times said.

* MONITISE - The British mobile banking technology and services firm is talking to bankers about the possibility of moving its stock market listing from London's Alternative Investment Market (AIM) to U.S. exchange Nasdaq, The Sunday Telegraph said.

* No important British economic data will be released on Monday, with the main focus for the week to be on the final reading for British first-quarter GDP due on Thursday, although no change is expected from the previous readings for a 0.3 percent quarterly fall and a 0.1 percent annualised decline.

* Across the Atlantic, May U.S. new home sales data will be released at 1400 GMT, and ahead of that, May's Chicago Fed index is due at 1230 GMT.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

ESSAR ENERGY posts full-year results.

CITY OF LONDON GROUP unveils full-year results.

IMMUNODIAGNOSTIC SYSTEMS unveils full-year results.

COHORT reports full-year results.

KIER GROUP issues a trading update.

ANDES ENERGIA holds its annual general meeting.

CRAWSHAW GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

ENERGETIX GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

HYDRODEC GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

MONITISE holds its annual general meeting.

OXUS GOLD holds its annual general meeting.

PANMURE GORDON holds its annual general meeting.

