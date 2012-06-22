(Adds further company news)
* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down
47-56 points, or 1.0 percent on Friday, according to financial
bookmakers, extending the previous session's drop as renewed
global growth worries reverberate around global markets,
exacerbated by a Moody's downgrade of the world's biggest banks.
For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click
on
* Ratings agency Moody's downgraded 15 of the world's
biggest banks on Thursday, lowering credit ratings by one to
three notches to reflect the risk of losses they face from
volatile capital markets activities, but banks criticized the
move as backward-looking.
* Individual euro zone countries face "escalating
speculative attacks" unless a lasting solution to Europe's
financial crisis is found at next week's summit of EU leaders,
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti told the Guardian on Friday.
* The International Monetary Fund urged the euro zone on
Thursday to channel aid directly to struggling banks rather than
via governments and called for the European Central Bank to cut
interest rates, saying the future of the euro was at stake.
* The leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Spain will try
to find common ground in Rome on Friday to restore confidence in
the euro zone ahead of a full EU summit next week, which Italy's
prime minister called a defining moment.
Dangerously high borrowing costs for Spain and Italy have
eased a little on market hopes for policy initiatives at the
Brussels summit on June 28/29. If it falls short, both countries
may be pushed closer to eventually needing sovereign
bailouts.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 55.93 points, or 1.0
percent, at 5,566.36 points, on Thursday, snapping a
four-session winning streak which had seen around 2.8 percent
added to the index.
* U.S. stock indexes shed around 2 percent on Thursday,
posting their worst session in three weeks, hurt by the Philly
Fed's mid-Atlantic factory index, which fell to minus 16.6 in
June, an unexpected contraction in the region's factory
activity.
* London copper slipped to two-week lows on Friday
and is heading for its seventh weekly loss in eight as a
faltering global economy dims the outlook for raw material
demand, although volumes were thin with top consumer China shut
for a holiday.
* Gold gave up early gains on Friday and was heading
for its biggest weekly loss since December after growing fears
of a global economic slowdown hit commodities, prompting
investors to seek safety in the U.S. dollar.
* Brent crude hovered below $90 on Friday, up
slightly after the previous session's plunge to an 18-month low,
but prices were headed for a weekly loss as bleak data from top
consumers United States and China muddied the outlook for
demand.
* SMITHS GROUP - The industrial engineer's stock
was boosted on Thursday by revived talk of a private equity cash
bid at a significant premium to the current share price, the
Daily Mail's market report said.
* BHP BILLITON - The world's largest miner, has
approved an $845 million investment to keep up production at its
Illawarra coal operations in Australia's New South Wales state,
a move that analysts said was unexpected.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The French government has
backtracked on a decision to delay plans by Royal Dutch Shell to
drill for oil off the coast of French Guiana, a member of
parliament for the overseas territory said, after local
politicians protested.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - The bank is set to
receive up to 300 million pounds less than it expected for a
package of branches it is selling to Santander UK because the
business has failed to hit a number of targets outlined in the
deal, the Financial Times said.
* WILLIAM HILL - Britain's largest bookmaker said on
Thursday it has won approval from Nevada regulators to become
the first British betting service to run a sports book in the
state.
* XCITE ENERGY - The energy explorer said it has
signed a $155 million reserves-based loan facility which will be
used to provide a substantial part of funding required for the
Phase 1b development of its Bentley field in the North Sea, and
it intends to pursue other options to provide the balance of the
funding required, which could be provided by potential farm-out
of an appropriate interest in the field.
* MAX PETROLEUM - The explorer said it is in talks
with providers of debt and equity financing, regarding the
provision of additional capital, and that in the absence of
additional funding it may have to significantly curtail its
intended exploration activities.
* ITM POWER - The group said it has signed an
agreement with Infintium Fuel Cell Systems Inc. of Texas to
become its exclusive European distributor of fuel cell systems
for materials handling equipment.
* GW PHARMACEUTICALS - The drug developer said
German regulator G-BA has established the positive additional
benefit of its cannabis-based product Sativex in the treatment
of Multiple Sclerosis Spasticity.
* No important macroeconomic data will be released in
Britain or the United States on Frday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
CARNIVAL CORP.L reports second-quarter results.
CASPIAN HOLDINGS holds its annual general meeting.
SILENCE THERAPEUTICS holds its annual general
meeting.
SALAMANDER ENERGY holds its annual general
meeting.
TRANS SIBERIAN GOLD holds its annual general
meeting.
UK COAL holds its annual general meeting.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com