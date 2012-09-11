* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down around 34 points, or
0.6 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, tracking falls on
Wall Street and in Asia as investors book profits before key decisions for the
euro zone bond-buying programme, and expected U.S. quantitative easing. For more
on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* Germany's constitutional court said on Tuesday it would not postpone its
long-awaited ruling on the legality of the euro zone's bailout fund despite a
new legal challenge by a eurosceptic lawmaker.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 1.60 points, or 0.03 percent at
5,793.20 on Monday, after yo-yoing in a tight range around the psychologically
important 5,800 level as weakness in defensive shares balanced against strength
in risk-sensitive cyclicals, such as miners and energy.
* London copper prices eased on Tuesday from four-month peaks hit in
the previous session.
* BARCLAYS - The bank will take the axe to its controversial tax
structuring unit, as it seeks to clean up its image in the wake of a succession
of scandals, The Financial Times said.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - The bank has no plans to sell Citizens
Financial Group, its retail bank in the United States, contrary to reports in
the media and chatter among some investment bankers, an RBS executive said
Monday.
* UK bank profitability is set to stay under pressure through to 2013 as
margins erode and regulatory costs rise, while an uncertain domestic economy
keeps the outlook for the UK banking system negative, ratings agency Moody's
said.
* Britain is considering the use of new entrants in its banking market to
operate a state-backed business bank that would offer finance to companies too
small to raise money on equity or capital markets, Business Secretary Vince
Cable said on Tuesday.
* BURBERRY GROUP - The luxury firm said it expects adjusted pretax
profit for the year to March 2013 to be around the lower end of market
expectations as it reported retail sales growth at constant exchange rates of 6
percent in the 10 weeks to September 8.
* ASHMORE GOUP - The emerging markets fund manager posted a slight
dip in pre-tax profits, after it produced a big rise in management fees to
offset poorer performance in its fund products.
* IG GROUP - The spreadbetting firm said revenue in the first
quarter was in line with expectations at 81.5 million pounds and the group
anticipates that revenue this year will be weighted towards the second-half.
* SUPERGROUP - The fashion firm said total group sales for the
first-quarter increased by 10.0 percent to 59.7 million pounds and it is
encouraged by the level of the wholesale order book for the full autumn/winter
season, although adding that trading conditions remain volatile and
unpredictable.
* BETFAIR - The betting exchange group said core revenue rose 13
percent to 91.6 million pounds in the three months to end-July, with
year-to-date revenues in line with expectations after slower revenue growth in
August. The firm also said Stephen Morana is to step down as its chief financial
officer once a successor has been identified.
* INTERNATIONAL FERRO METALS - The metals group said it remains
confident that its cost reduction strategy deployment is well on course.
* HILTON FOOD GROUP - The food producer said 2012 is likely to
deliver levels of profitability similar to 2011 as it reported first-half profit
after tax of 9.6 million pounds, unchanged year-on-year, on turnover of 543
million pounds, up 9.4 percent.
* RENEURON - The firm said it has submitted an application to the UK
regulatory authority to commence a multi-site Phase II clinical trial to examine
the efficacy of ReN001 stem cell therapy in patients disabled by ischaemic
stroke.
* OXFORD INSTRUMENTS - The group said it will continue to make
progress in line with its expectations for the financial year, with its return
on sales also improved in line with targets, increasing to 12.5 percent from
10.7 percent.
* BWIN.PARTY - Both the Daily Mail and Daily Express Market reports
spotlighted late rumours on Monday of a possible takeover move for the online
betting group, with U.S. computing giants such as Google and Microsoft mentioned
as possible predators by the Express.
* FIRSTGROUP - The British transport firm dismissed suggestions it
might have to walk away from a contract to operate the country's west coast rail
service, even as it conceded its plans were riskier than those of failed rival
bidder Virgin Rail.
* Four of Britain's main mobile operators have agreed to refrain from taking
any potential legal action against the industry regulator at a time when they
are trying to roll out 4G services, the Financial Times reported.
* British house prices fell slightly more slowly than expected last month,
and surveyors showed some optimism that recent government measures will boost
the market over the coming year, a monthly survey by the Royal Institution of
Chartered Surveyors showed on Tuesday.
* British firms are planning to step up hiring in the months to come, a
survey from staffing firm Manpower showed, raising the likelihood that
unemployment will fall further despite the lack of economic growth.
* British trade data for July will be released at 0830 GMT, with a global
deficit of 9.0 billion pounds forecast, after a 10.119 billion pounds gap in
previous month, and the non-EU deficit seen at 4.5 billion pounds, after a 5.176
billion deficit in June.
* July U.S. international trade numbers will also be released on Tuesday, at
1230 GMT, with September U.S. IBD consumer confidence numbers due at 1400 GMT.
