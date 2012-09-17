* Britain's FTSE 100 index looked set to open 29-33 points lower, or as much as 0.6 percent, on Monday according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Britain's FTSE 100 hit its highest level in six months on Friday, thanks to fresh economic stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The FTSE 100 closed up 95.63 points, or 1.6 percent, at 5,915.55 points, off an intra-day high of 5,932.62. Implied volatility on the index, seen as a crude barometer of investor caution, hit a one-month low.

* London copper prices slipped on Monday, but still retained most of the previous session's steep climb to a 4-1/2 month top as a new round of U.S. monetary stimulus measures and a weak dollar continued to support prices.

* QE3: The Federal Reserve's attempts to push aid into the heart of the U.S. economy is being blunted by banks struggling to process mortgage applications fast enough, writes the Financial Times.

* ESM: Handing bank oversight to the European Central Bank is not in itself sufficient to allow the euro zone's rescue fund to directly assist banks, Germany's Finance Minister said, warning he expected no such deal on supervision in 2012.

* BAE SYSTEMS : Franco-German aerospace and defence group EADS is prepared to offer Germany a veto right and job guarantees in a bid to gain political approval for a merger with Britain's BAE Systems, Financial Times Germany (FTD) said on Sunday, citing industry sources.

* JJB : Britain's Sports Direct is poised to complete a takeover of struggling rival JJB in a move that could result in half of the latter's stores being closed and thousands of jobs put at risk, the Telegraph reported.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : The oil major announced a delay to its Alaska drilling plans due to a containment dome aboard the arctic challenger barge being damaged during a final test. It said the time required to repair the dome had led the company to revise its plans for the 2012-2013 exploration program.

* TULLOW OIL : Uganda has officially revised its estimated oil reserves to 3.5 billion barrels from 2.5 billion barrels, the commissioner for a state agency in charge of petroleum exploration and production said on Monday.

* REDSTONE : The services provider announced the recommended acquisition of Maxima and a placing to raise approximately 3 million pounds to to fund the implementation of the synergies between the businesses as well as to meet the costs associated with the acquisition and to provide the enlarged group with general working capital.

* FALKLAND OIL & GAS : The oil explorer announced its Loligo exploration well is a gas discovery but it has not been possible to determine whether this gas has any liquid content.

* ENTERTAINMENT ONE : The production firm has sealed a four-year deal with Dreamworks studios.

* MD MEDICAL: The firm said it plans to raise at least $150 million in gross proceeds in a London flotation.

* MD MEDICAL: The firm said it plans to raise at least $150 million in gross proceeds in a London flotation.