* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 50-51 points, or 0.9
percent lower on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the
* The UK blue-chip index closed down 2.02 points at 5,852.62 on Friday,
taking it to a 1.1 percent weekly loss after two consecutive up weeks, with a
wave of profit-taking on options and futures expiry eclipsing any sentiment
boost from signs that Spain may be getting closer to asking for a bailout.
* Brent crude futures fell below $111 in early Asian trade on Monday,
dragged down by a firm dollar and worries about weak economic growth in key
consumer nations.
* No important British economic data will be released on Monday, with little
due all week aside from the final reading for second-quarter GDP on Thursday.
* Across the Atlantic, August's Chicago Fed index will be released at 1230
GMT on Monday, with the Dallas Fed manufacturing index due at 1430 GMT.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
DAIRY CREST GROUP issues a trading update.
QINETIQ GROUP issues a trading update.
A.G. BARR reports first-half results.
EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS reveals first-half results.
FINSBURY FOOD GROUP posts full-year results.
LIGHTHOUSE GROUP delivers first-half results.
MANGANESE BRONZE HOLDINGS reports first-half results.
PERSONAL GROUP HOLDINGS reveals second-quarter results.
RGI INTERNATIONAL posts first-half results.
MAX PETROLEUM holds its annual general meeting.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
