* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 to
18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday,
according to financial spreadbetters. For more on the factors
affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 13.78 points, or 0.2
percent, at 5,838.84 on Monday, having notched up a loss of 1.1
percent last week after two consecutive weeks of gains.
* GLENCORE - The company has revised down its plan
to boost its majority stake in Kazakh zinc producer Kazzinc,
targeting an increase to just under 70 percent in a deal that
will involve less cash than the original agreement a year ago.
* STANDARD CHARTERED - Singapore investment fund
Temasek has sounded out potential buyers for its 6
billion pound ($9.72 billion) stake in Standard Chartered,
Financial Times reported.
* BAE SYSTEMS - Germany has deep reservations about
proposals to merge Airbus parent EADS and Britain's BAE
Systems, an official document showed, as the British parliament
began an inquiry into the planned European defence and aerospace
giant.
* DIAGEO - United Spirits, controlled by
Indian liquor baron Vijay Mallya, said on Tuesday it is in talks
with Diageo about a possible sale of a stake in the Indian
company.
* CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP - The company said full-year
adjusted operating profit rose 2 percent to 134.2 million
sterling.
* DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST - The company said
the outcome for the year was in line with market expectations.
* HARGREAVES SERVICES - Underlying profit before
tax for the year increased 17.3 percent to 47.5 million
sterling.
* Copper prices rebounded slightly from a one-week low hit
in the previous session, but gains are expected to be capped by
worries about the global economy and caution ahead of next
week's holiday in top metals consumer China.
* Brent crude climbed above $110 a barrel, recovering from a
more than 1 percent drop in the previous session, as escalating
tensions surrounding Iran offset concerns about weak demand in a
still-fragile global economy.
