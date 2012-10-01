* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8 to 12 points lower, or
down 0.2 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the
factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.7 percent on Friday, or 37.35 points
lower, at 5,742.07 points -- marking its worst close since ending on 5,657.86
points on Sept. 5.
* London copper and Brent crude fell on Monday on persistent worries over
global economic growth after two indicators showed China's factory sector is
still shrinking, while concerns over Spain's banks and prospects for a bailout
curbed appetite for risk.
* XSTRATA : The miner's independent board members gave their
long-awaited blessing for trader Glencore's revised $33 billion offer
on Monday, though only on condition that shareholders also back a plan to retain
key managers.
* BAE SYSTEMS : Key French EADS shareholder Lagardere
said the conditions attached to a planned merger of the European
aerospace group with Britain's BAE Systems were unsatisfactory and called on
management to reexamine the project.
* BRITISH LAND : The property group said on Monday it has sold the
Beehive retail centre in Cambridge for 109 million pounds.
* HAMMERSON : The real estate group said on Monday it has sold its
office property at 10 Gresham Street, London, for 200 million pounds.
* WILLIAM HILL : The betting company is expected to return with a
revised offer for online bookmaker Sportingbet which could value the
smaller rival at more than 400 million pounds ($645.92 million), The Telegraph
wrote on Monday.
* ITE GROUP : The company says results for the fourth quarter
continue to reflect positive trading conditions and expects revenue for the full
year to be around 170 million pounds, in line with market expectations.
* The downturn in Britain's manufacturing sector was expected to have gained
momentum in September. The Markit/CIPS manufacturing PMI, due at 0828 GMT, was
seen at 49 from 49.5 in August.
* On the upside, lending to British consumers was forecast to have grown by
100 million pound in August after a 220 million pound drop in July, Bank of
England data was expected to show at 0830 GMT.
