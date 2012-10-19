* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down around 13 points, or 0.2 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, halting a four-session rally in tandem with overnight weakness on Wall Street and in Asia. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Trading is expected to volatile early on with the latest monthly futures and option expiries due to occur in London around 0915 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 6.14 points, or 0.1 percent on Thursday at 5,917.05, a seven-month closing high, bolstered by gains from mining stocks on a reassuring economic outlook from top metals consumer China.

* Tech shares are likely to come under pressure after U.S. internet group Google tumbled 8 percent on Thursday after it posted quarterly results that missed analyst expectations as its core advertising business slowed. Microsoft Corp also posted lower-than-expected quarterly results on Thursday.

* European Union leaders agreed at a Brussels summit to adopt a legal framework giving the European Central Bank overall responsibility for banking supervision, opening the way for the bloc's rescue fund to inject capital directly into ailing banks.

* Figures for Britain's public sector finances will be revealed at 0830 GMT, with net borrowing (PSNB) seen at 11.40 billion pounds, compared with 11.34 billion a year earlier.

* Across the Atlantic, September U.S. existing home sales will be released at 1400 GMT.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

AGGREKO issues a trading update.

BUNZL issues a trading update.

PETROFAC issues a trading update.

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL issues a trading update.

RANK GROUP issues a trading update.

SPECTRIS issues a trading update.

WILLIAM HILL issues a third-quarter trading update.

DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS issues a trading update.

BROOKS MACDONALD GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

