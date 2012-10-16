* Britain's FTSE 100 is seen opening up 30-32 points, or 0.5 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, tracking gains on Wall Street and in Asia on better-than-expected U.S. corporate results and macro data. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 12.29 point, or 0.2 percent higher on Monday at 5,805.61 buoyed by gains for heavyweight banks as the sector tracked advances by continental peers on expectations Spain was moving closer to asking for a bailout, and after forecast-beating earnings from U.S. peer Citigroup.

* Investors will look to earnings on Tuesday from U.S. bellwethers such as Goldman Sachs, IBM and Intel for further clues to the impact of the global slowdown on corporate results.

* RIO TINTO - The world's no. 2 iron ore producer, maintained its 2012 production guidance at 250 million tonnes, saying its operations were performing strongly despite a volatile market caused by China's uncertain economic outlook.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - The bank will get the go-ahead this week from government and regulators to exit the state-backed insurance scheme covering its old "toxic assets", in an early step towards reprivatisation, the Financial Times reported.

Also, the part state-backed lender's plans to sell its American business have been derailed by a U.S. investigation into allegations it laundered money for rogue nations such as Iran, according to the Daily Mail.

BP - The oil major is the subject of persistent speculation, including market talk of a potential carve up of the company between french firm Total and UK peer Royal Dutch Shell, according to the Daily Mail market report.

* GKN - The car and plane parts maker GKN said a sluggish European automotive market weighed on third quarter profit and that a continued slump could impact the group for the remainder of the year as it reported a largely flat pretax profit of 99 million pounds on sales 8.4 percent higher at 1.6 billion pounds for the three months to the end of September.

* CARPETRIGHT - Britain's biggest floor covering retailer, posted a small rise in underlying second quarter sales at its core UK business, as the rollout of store refurbishment and its laminate and bed ranges helped boost trading.

* N BROWN GROUP - The British home-shopping group posted a 4.5 percent decline in first half underlying profit with the wet summer depressing demand for ladies clothing, though the firm said its sales were on an improving trend.

* BELLWAY - Britain's fourth biggest house builder reported a 57 percent jump in profits for the year, beating analyst expectations, and prompting it to lift its dividend.

* PETROPAVLOVSK - The miner said third-quarter gold production was up 39 percent from the previous quarter and the company is on track to achieve full year production target of at least 700,000 ounces of gold.

* INFORMA - The business media group said its full-year expectations remain unchanged.

* SPORTINGBET - British bookmaker William Hill and partner GVC Holdings have agreed the terms of a 530 million pound takeover of online gaming company, valuing Sportingbet shares at 61.1p each.

* SMITHS NEWS - The group said its full-year underlying profit before tax rose to 47.5 million pounds, up from 38.6 million pounds a year earlier, with its medium term outlook remaining positive, and said it is targeting 50 percent of group profits to be generated from outside of newspaper and magazine wholesaling by 2016.

* SPIRIT PUB CO - The pubs operator said its full-year profit before tax rose 16 percent to 51 million pounds, and it is well placed to make further progress in the year ahead.

* BUMI - Financier Nat Rothschild has resigned from the board of the coal mining group he co-founded two years ago, attacking his partners and directors as they consider unravelling the Indonesian venture.

* The latest British consumer and wholesale price inflation numbers will be released at 0830 GMT. A monthly increase of 0.4 percent is forecast in CPI for September, giving an annualised rate of 2.2 percent, down from 2.5 percent in August.

PPI output prices for September are seen up 2.2 percent year-on-year, unchanged from August's rise, with PPI input prices seen falling 0.8 percent year-on-year, after a 1.4 percent gain in the previous month.

* U.S. consumer inflation numbers will also be released on Tuesday, at 1230 GMT, with September headline CPI seen up 1.9 percent year-on-year, following a 1.7 percent rise in August.

U.S. industrial output and capacity utilization numbers for September are scheduled for 1315 GMT, and the October U.S. NAHB housing index will be released at 1400 GMT.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Jon Hopkins)