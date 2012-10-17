* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 4 to 7 points, or 0.1
percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the
factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 64.93 points, or 1.1 percent, at 5,870.54
on Tuesday, on the cusp of breaking out of its recent trading range, as
investors welcomed a media report saying Germany could adopt a softer approach
towards financial aid to Spain.
* Ex-dividend factors will knock 1.11 points off the FTSE 100 index on
Wednesday, with BAE Systems and Capital Shopping Centres both
trading without their payout attractions.
* Investors will focus on UK unemployment data, at 0830 GMT, and the outcome
of the October monetary policy committee meeting, also at 0830 GMT.
* Across the Atlantic, U.S. September housing starts data is set for release
at 1230 GMT.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
BHP BILLITON reports output figures
DIAGEO issues a trading update
INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE issues a trading update
SPEEDY HIRE issues a trading update
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Tricia Wright)