* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down around 13 points, or 0.2 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, halting a four-session rally in tandem with overnight weakness on Wall Street and in Asia. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Trading is expected to volatile early on with the latest monthly futures and option expiries due to occur in London around 0915 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 6.14 points, or 0.1 percent on Thursday at 5,917.05, a seven-month closing high, bolstered by gains from mining stocks on a reassuring economic outlook from top metals consumer China.

* Tech shares are likely to come under pressure after U.S. internet group Google tumbled 8 percent on Thursday after it posted quarterly results that missed analyst expectations as its core advertising business slowed. Microsoft Corp also posted lower-than-expected quarterly results on Thursday.

* Miners are expected to track weaker copper prices on demand concerns after China's Commerce Ministry said on Friday the top metals consumer's September trade data, which showed a surge in exports at twice the rate expected and a return to import growth, are not yet enough to confirm that a recovery is in place for the external sector.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The European oil company has been in talks with the U.S. government over extending its leases for oil development in the Arctic seas north of Alaska, the Financial Times said.

* AGGREKO - The temporary power provider said trading in the third-quarter at a group level has been in line with its expectations, with revenues up 22 percent on a reported basis, and it now expects its local business will have a better second half than previously anticipated.

* BUNZL - The packaging firm said overall trading has been consistent with expectations at the time of the half year, with group revenue up 5 percent for the third quarter and 6 percent in the year to date.

* RESOLUTION - The insurance buyout firm said its chairman Mike Biggs would be leaving the firm as part of an overhaul to its complex board structure.

* RANK GROUP - The leisure firm posted 4 percent revenue growth for the 15 weeks to October 14 and said the outlook for the UK consumer is expected to remain challenging.

* SPECTRIS - the engineer said that, on a reported basis, its sales increased by 12 percent during the last quarter, and it remains well positioned to deliver on its expectations for the year.

* PETROFAC - The oil services firm said it remains on course to deliver net profit growth in 2012 of at least 15 percent and it is currently experiencing high levels of bidding activity.

* PROVIDENT FINANCIAL - The sub-prime lender has seen customer numbers rise by 27 percent in the year to Sept. 30 as the economy heaps pressure on feeble credit markets.

* REDROW - A consortium which approached Redrow about a possible offer ended takeover talks on Thursday, an hour before a deadline to make a firm bid.

* Britain's energy regulator Ofgem said it would ban complex domestic gas and electricity tariffs to create a simpler and clearer market for consumers, and to increase competition in an industry dominated by six suppliers.

* European Union leaders agreed at a Brussels summit to adopt a legal framework giving the European Central Bank overall responsibility for banking supervision, opening the way for the bloc's rescue fund to inject capital directly into ailing banks.

* Figures for Britain's public sector finances will be revealed at 0830 GMT, with net borrowing (PSNB) seen at 11.40 billion pounds, compared with 11.34 billion a year earlier.

* Across the Atlantic, September U.S. existing home sales will be released at 1400 GMT.

