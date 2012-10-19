* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down around 13 points, or
0.2 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, halting a four-session
rally in tandem with overnight weakness on Wall Street and in Asia. For more on
the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* Trading is expected to volatile early on with the latest monthly futures
and option expiries due to occur in London around 0915 GMT.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 6.14 points, or 0.1 percent on Thursday
at 5,917.05, a seven-month closing high, bolstered by gains from mining stocks
on a reassuring economic outlook from top metals consumer China.
* Tech shares are likely to come under pressure after U.S. internet group
Google tumbled 8 percent on Thursday after it posted quarterly results
that missed analyst expectations as its core advertising business slowed.
Microsoft Corp also posted lower-than-expected quarterly results on
Thursday.
* Miners are expected to track weaker copper prices on
demand concerns after China's Commerce Ministry said on Friday the top metals
consumer's September trade data, which showed a surge in exports at twice the
rate expected and a return to import growth, are not yet enough to confirm that
a recovery is in place for the external sector.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The European oil company has been in talks
with the U.S. government over extending its leases for oil development in the
Arctic seas north of Alaska, the Financial Times said.
* AGGREKO - The temporary power provider said trading in the
third-quarter at a group level has been in line with its expectations, with
revenues up 22 percent on a reported basis, and it now expects its local
business will have a better second half than previously anticipated.
* BUNZL - The packaging firm said overall trading has been
consistent with expectations at the time of the half year, with group revenue
up 5 percent for the third quarter and 6 percent in the year to date.
* RESOLUTION - The insurance buyout firm said its chairman Mike
Biggs would be leaving the firm as part of an overhaul to its complex board
structure.
* RANK GROUP - The leisure firm posted 4 percent revenue growth for
the 15 weeks to October 14 and said the outlook for the UK consumer is expected
to remain challenging.
* SPECTRIS - the engineer said that, on a reported basis, its sales
increased by 12 percent during the last quarter, and it remains well positioned
to deliver on its expectations for the year.
* PETROFAC - The oil services firm said it remains on course to
deliver net profit growth in 2012 of at least 15 percent and it is currently
experiencing high levels of bidding activity.
* PROVIDENT FINANCIAL - The sub-prime lender has seen customer
numbers rise by 27 percent in the year to Sept. 30 as the economy heaps pressure
on feeble credit markets.
* REDROW - A consortium which approached Redrow about a
possible offer ended takeover talks on Thursday, an hour before a deadline to
make a firm bid.
* Britain's energy regulator Ofgem said it would ban complex domestic gas
and electricity tariffs to create a simpler and clearer market for consumers,
and to increase competition in an industry dominated by six suppliers.
* European Union leaders agreed at a Brussels summit to adopt a legal
framework giving the European Central Bank overall responsibility for banking
supervision, opening the way for the bloc's rescue fund to inject capital
directly into ailing banks.
* Figures for Britain's public sector finances will be revealed at 0830 GMT,
with net borrowing (PSNB) seen at 11.40 billion pounds, compared with 11.34
billion a year earlier.
* Across the Atlantic, September U.S. existing home sales will be released
at 1400 GMT.
