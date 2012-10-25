LONDON Oct 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip index closed up 0.1 percent, or 6.87 points higher, at 5,804.78 points, on Wednesday.

* London copper rose on Thursday, snapping four sessions of losses, on encouraging manufacturing data from the United States and China and after the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to leave its current stimulus policies unchanged.

* China's factory output should grow faster in the last three months of 2012 than in the third quarter, though the recovery remains clouded by uncertainty in export markets, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Thursday.

* Britain probably came out of recession between July and September, economic growth numbers are widely expected to show later on Thursday, but the dangers of a relapse loom large.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday stuck to its plan to keep stimulating U.S. growth until the job market improves even as it acknowledged some parts of the economy were looking a bit better.

* Brent futures rose above $108 on hopes of a recovery in demand growth, although a worsening outlook for Europe capped gains.

