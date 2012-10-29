* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 6 to 9 points, or as
much as 0.2 percent lower on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. Futures
on the index traded down 0.3 percent at 5,750.50 points by 0719 GMT. For more on
* Hurricane Sandy, which could become the largest storm ever to hit the
United States, is set to bring much of the East Coast, including New York and
Washington, to a virtual standstill in the next few days with battering winds,
flooding and the risk of widespread power outages.
* Asian shares slipped overnight as investors switched their focus away from
signs of stable U.S. growth, looking instead at tepid global corporate earnings
and the uncertain economic outlook.
* The UK blue-chip index ended broadly flat on Friday, at 5,806.71 points,
as a fall in financial stocks offset gains in mining shares such as Anglo
American.
* London copper steadied above 7-week lows plumbed last week, but
oil prices fell fell as refineries along the U.S. East Coast wind down
operations ahead of approaching Hurricane Sandy, reducing crude use in the
world's largest oil consumer.
* Economic growth in Britain will be "materially" lower in the fourth
quarter, after an unexpectedly strong boost from the Olympic Games, and it will
remain weak for the next couple of years, Bank of England chief economist
Spencer Dale told the Times newspaper.
* British firms plan to hire more staff over the next 12 months, a survey by
business lobby CBI showed on Monday, raising hopes that a strong improvement of
the labour market will continue.
* Monday's diary includes UK mortgage lending and U.S. personal consumption
data for September, and is light on UK corporate reports.
* PEARSON : The publisher has agreed to merge its Penguin book
division with Bertelsmann's Random House to create the world's leading consumer
publisher, in a snub to a mooted bid from Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. Pearson
also reiterated its outlook and took the opportunity to publish a trading
update, showing sales were up by 5 percent in the first nine months, while
operating profit was down by 5 percent.
* UK BANKS : The third quarter results of three of
Britain's biggest banks - RBS, Lloyds and Barclays - are expected to show the
lenders making fresh provisions over payment protection insurance (PPI), the
Daily Telegraph reports.
* VODAFONE : The mobile phone operator has performed well, but
sources at the company say it cannot sustain dividend payouts at the current
level, according to the Daily Mail, which gives no details of the scale of
possible cuts.
* BAE SYSTEMS : The engineering group has been awarded a 315 million
sterling contract by the UK Ministry of Defence for work on replacing the Royal
Navy's Vanguard class submarines, reports the Daily Express.
