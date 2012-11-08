* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 24-25 points, or 0.6 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, recovering after sharp falls in the previous session. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The stock market is expected to get some support from a rise in U.S. stock futures after Wednesday's sharp declines and as Greece approved an austerity package needed to unlock vital aid and avert bankruptcy, with investors looking for direction too from the latest Bank of England and European Central Bank rate-setting meetings.

* The Bank of England is expected to make no change to record-low British interest rates or its current bond-buying quantitative easing programme when the outcome of its latest Monetary Policy Committee meeting is revealed at 1200 GMT.

* Similarly, the European Central Bank is expected to keep its monetary policy unchanged when the outcome of its latest Council meeting is unveiled at 1245 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 93.27 points, or 1.6 percent on Wednesday at 5,791.63 after concerns over growth in Europe and the United States swamped initial relief that the U.S. presidential election had been settled quickly.

* WM MORRISON - Britain's No. 4 grocer said an underlying sales decline worsened in its third quarter with the group missing out on the growth of larger rivals, with sales at stores open over a year, excluding fuel, down 2.1 percent in the 13 weeks to Oct. 28.

* AVIVA - The British insurer said its 9-month total worldwide sales fell 5 percent to 28.9 billion pounds, and it sees its full-year performance trends in line with the first-half.

*SCHRODERS - The British fund manager said clients added 2.6 billion pounds ($4.2 billion) of net new money in its third quarter, beating forecasts as more benign markets encouraged them to invest more.

* ENRC - The Kazakh miner has completed a long-awaited review of its spending plans, saying it will spend $3.2 billion of a $4.4 billion, five-year growth budget on five projects, including three in Congo.

* IAG - The owner of British Airways has confirmed that it is considering making an offer for 100 per cent of the share capital of Vueling Airlines.

* LAND SECURITIES - The real estate firm reports a 0.1 percent rise in first-half adjusted diluted net asset value per share to 864 pence as adjusted diluted EPS fell 10.2 percent to 18.4 pence and revenue profit fell 9.8 percent in the six months to September 30.

* TATE & LYLE - The food producer reported a 2 percent rise in first-half adjusted profit before tax to 179 million pounds, on sales up 7 percent to 1,631 million pounds, and said it continues to expect to make progress this financial year.

* DAIRY CREST - The maker of Cathedral City cheese reported a 16 percent fall in first-half profit as its core milk business continued to struggle, with adjusted pretax profit down to 19.1 million pounds from 22.7 million pounds a year earlier, as revenue fell 7 percent to 688.2 million pounds.

* No important British economic data will be released on Thursday. Across the Atlantic, the latest U.S. weekly jobless claims numbers will be released at 1330 GMT, at the same time as September U.S international trade data.

