LONDON Nov 6 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen up 15 to 19 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK benchmark ended down 29.49 points on Monday, or 0.5 percent, at 5,839.06, in thin trading volumes with investors reluctant to make bold moves in the run-up to the U.S. presidential election which is still too close to call.

* British retail sales slowed sharply in October as Britons limited to spending to essentials such as food and drink, the British Retail Consortium said, dampening hopes that consumers will drive the economic recovery.

* Results from UK high street bellwether Marks & Spencer and Primark-owner Associated British Foods on Tuesday will shine more light on the strength of consumer spending.

* In other domestic macroeconomic data, UK September industrial and manufacturing output figures are set for release at 0930 GMT.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP issues Q3 results.

MARKS & SPENCER GROUP reports H1 results.

G4S issues a trading update.

ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS reports FY results.

BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP posts H1 results.

CAPITAL SHOPPING CENTRES GROUP issues a trading update.

EASYJET reports traffic figures.

DS SMITH issues a trading update.

