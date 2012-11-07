* London's FTSE 100 is seen opening higher on Wednesday, with
December futures on the index trading 0.7 percent stronger at 0728 GMT,
as President Barack Obama's victory in the U.S. election took away uncertainty
over leadership of the world's biggest economy. For more on the factors
* The UK blue-chip index closed up 45.84 points, or 0.8 percent, at 5,884.90
on Tuesday.
* BURBERRY : The British luxury goods group beat forecasts with a 6
percent rise in first-half profit as its most wealthy shoppers continued to
spend despite a faltering global economy.
* VEDANTA : The India-focused miner said on Wednesday that efforts to
streamline its sprawling structure were on track to complete this year, brushing
off fears of a delay as it reported an almost 50 percent jump in first-half core
profit. The group reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation exactly in line with market forecasts, as Cairn India, acquired
last year, offset the impact of weaker profits from zinc and iron ore.
* RANDGOLD RESOURCES : Third-quarter profit at the gold miner was
down 15 percent in the third quarter at US$121.3 million. Production was 204 475
ounces of gold against Q2's 210 534 ounces and 182 362 ounces in Q3 2011.
* BHP BILLITON : The top global miner has started hunting for a new
chief executive in a process that could take one to two years, the Financial
Times reported on Wednesday.
* LEGAL & GENERAL : Shares in the insurer rose to a five-year high
of 144.89 pence on Tuesday, with articles in the UK press citing talk of
possible bids worth up to 250 pence per share from Switzerland's Zurich
Insurance < ZURN.VX> and Germany's Allianz for the firm. L&G had
reported higher-than-expected 6 percent increase in nine-month sales on
Thursday.
* PEARSON : The publisher has decided to consider offers for the
Financial Times newspaper this year and may seek at least $1 billion, Bloomberg
reported, citing people with knowledge of the situation.
* SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING : Trading performance at the engineering
group improved in the four months to October, with operating profit 8 percent
ahead. The board continues to expect the group to make progress for the full
year.
* Blue chip stocks Barclays, BP, Bunzl, Unilever
and Whitbread, will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, taking 5.90
points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.
* The FTSE 100 has been trading in a 3 percent range since mid-September as
a boost from monetary stimulus from global central banks was curbed by concerns
about Europe's stagnant economy, unresolved debt crisis and gloomy corporate
earnings.
