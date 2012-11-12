* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down as much as 9 points,
or 0.2 percent lower on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on
the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The FTSE 100 closed down 6.37 points, or 0.1 percent at 5,769.68,
after a choppy session in which it sunk to a two-month low at 5,715.23, as worry
over the United States's looming "fiscal cliff" overshadowed robust U.S.
consumer sentiment data.
* London copper rebounded on from two month lows hit the session before
after Greece's lawmakers approved a pivotal budget reform which lifted the euro,
but gains are expected to be capped by concerns over China's appetite for the
metal.
* XSTRATA, GLENCORE : The mining-related companies are
moving to boost shareholder turnout in an upcoming vote on their proposed
merger, according to the Financial Times.
* LONMIN : Executives at Xstrata are attempting to orchestrate a
management coup at Lonmin. Xstrata is the largest shareholder and it does not
want to contribute to a planned rights issue unless it can clear out the
executive team.
* ANGLO AMERICAN : Chris Griffith, a South African, has emerged as
the favourite to take the reins at Anglo American after the resignation of Chief
Executive Cynthia Carroll, said the Sunday Times.
* Investors in BG Group face fresh turmoil with the oil and gas group
forced to search for a new chief financial officer. Fabio Barbosa was granted
medical leave in September. It is understood he will not be returning, according
to the Sunday Times.
* Royal Mail will unveil a sharp jump in profits this week, accelerating
plans for a privatisation next year that could raise 2 billion pounds ($3.18
billion), according to various newspapers.
* BANKS: The CBI wants the British government to bring in new laws to curb
compensation payouts from banks for mis-selling PPI and other financial
products, according to the Times.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : The UK lender has kick-started the process
to dispose of the 316-branch business rejected by Santander, formally appointing
investment bank UBS to run the sale, according to the Sunday
Telegraph.
* 3i : The private equity firm is looking at launching a $500 million
fund in Brazil next year in one of its first moves to expand after a
restructuring that has cut a third of its workforce, said the Sunday Telegraph.
* WPP : Leading shareholders in the advertising giant WPP have warned
its chief executive, Sir Martin Sorrell, that he faces another nasty battle with
them unless he agrees to a significant pay cut, acccording to the Independent.
DE LA RUE : A Canadian banknote maker, Fortress Paper, is set to
challenge British rival De La Rue on the London Stock Exchange as it eyes up a
200 million pound flotation early next year, according to the Observer.
* BRITVIC : Plans for a 1.4 billion pound merger between the maker
of Robinsons squash and the owner of Irn-Bru have been dealt a blow
after an influential investor criticised the terms of the deal. Harris
Associates, Britvic's eighth-biggest shareholder with 3.4 percent, spoke out
amid simmering discontent, said the Sunday Times.
* REDROW : Investors will on Monday register one of the biggest
protest votes this year, in a move against Redrow's senior non-executive
director, according to the Financial Times.
ž
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Written by David Brett, editing by Tricia Wright)