LONDON Nov 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen down 33-38 points, or as much as 0.7 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index fell 64.24 points, or 1.1 percent to 5,722.01 on Wednesday, closing below its 200-day moving average at 5,729, as worries over the euro zone debt crisis and the U.S. 'fiscal cliff' rattled investors.

* In terms of domestic economic data, UK October retail sales are due for release at 0930 GMT.

* Across the Atlantic, U.S. October consumer prices data is due at 1330 GMT, along with with the latest weekly jobless claims.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

ANTOFAGASTA reports third-quarter results

INVESTEC posts first-half results

INVENSYS reports first-half results

NATIONAL GRID reports first-half results

REXAM issues a trading update

RESOLUTION issues a trading update

CENTRICA issues a trading update

WS ATKINS reports first-half results

BBA AVIATION issues a trading update

DERWENT LONDON issues a trading update

EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR unveils full-year results

3I GROUP reports first-half results

KIER GROUP holds its annual general meeting

TED BAKER issues a trading update

AMLIN issues a trading update

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

