LONDON Nov 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen down
33-38 points, or as much as 0.7 percent lower, on Thursday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The UK blue chip index fell 64.24 points, or 1.1 percent to 5,722.01 on
Wednesday, closing below its 200-day moving average at 5,729, as worries over
the euro zone debt crisis and the U.S. 'fiscal cliff' rattled investors.
* In terms of domestic economic data, UK October retail sales are due for
release at 0930 GMT.
* Across the Atlantic, U.S. October consumer prices data is due at 1330 GMT,
along with the latest weekly jobless claims.
* BP - The oil major said it was in advanced discussions with the
United States Department of Justice and the Securities & Exchange Commission
over "proposed resolutions" in connection with the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - The Canadian agency investigating whether
banks manipulated a key global interest rates accused RBS on Wednesday of
failing to cooperate with its probe and of making misleading statements about
it.
* ANGLO AMERICAN - Striking miners at Anglo American Platinum's
operations in South Africa have accepted the company's latest pay offer
and are returning to work, a labour leader said on Thursday, bringing an end to
two months of labour unrest.
* ANTOFAGASTA said revenue in the nine months ended Sept 30 was
$4,852.4 million against $4,172.9 million in same period in 2011.
* INVESTEC posted a slight decline in first-half profit.
* INVENSYS sees improved year performance.
* NATIONAL GRID Britain's biggest energy distributor reported a 21
percent rise in first-half profit and said restoration costs outside The Long
Island Power Authority service area are not expected to be more than 100 million
pounds ($158.5 million).
* REXAM said beverage cans volumes were up 6 percent in the third
quarter.
* RESOLUTION - The life insurer said it would incur more than 65
million pounds of extra costs over the next two years from programmes to
modernise its IT systems and outsource back-office functions.
* CENTRICA sees strong full-year profit growth at UK residential
unit.
* WS ATKINS said UK business propped it up in the first half.
* BBA AVIATION experienced further softness in its major markets in
the third quarter.
* 3I GROUP said cost, debt cutting plans are on track.
* TED BAKER said revenue was up 22.1 percent for the 13 week period
to Nov 10.
* AMLIN - The Lloyd's of London insurer said its sales rose 11
percent in the first 10 months of 2012, helped by an increase in the price of
catastrophe insurance following a surge of claims last year.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134