LONDON Nov 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen down 33-38 points, or as much as 0.7 percent lower, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index fell 64.24 points, or 1.1 percent to 5,722.01 on Wednesday, closing below its 200-day moving average at 5,729, as worries over the euro zone debt crisis and the U.S. 'fiscal cliff' rattled investors.

* In terms of domestic economic data, UK October retail sales are due for release at 0930 GMT.

* Across the Atlantic, U.S. October consumer prices data is due at 1330 GMT, along with the latest weekly jobless claims.

* BP - The oil major said it was in advanced discussions with the United States Department of Justice and the Securities & Exchange Commission over "proposed resolutions" in connection with the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - The Canadian agency investigating whether banks manipulated a key global interest rates accused RBS on Wednesday of failing to cooperate with its probe and of making misleading statements about it.

* ANGLO AMERICAN - Striking miners at Anglo American Platinum's operations in South Africa have accepted the company's latest pay offer and are returning to work, a labour leader said on Thursday, bringing an end to two months of labour unrest.

* ANTOFAGASTA said revenue in the nine months ended Sept 30 was $4,852.4 million against $4,172.9 million in same period in 2011.

* INVESTEC posted a slight decline in first-half profit.

* INVENSYS sees improved year performance.

* NATIONAL GRID Britain's biggest energy distributor reported a 21 percent rise in first-half profit and said restoration costs outside The Long Island Power Authority service area are not expected to be more than 100 million pounds ($158.5 million).

* REXAM said beverage cans volumes were up 6 percent in the third quarter.

* RESOLUTION - The life insurer said it would incur more than 65 million pounds of extra costs over the next two years from programmes to modernise its IT systems and outsource back-office functions.

* CENTRICA sees strong full-year profit growth at UK residential unit.

* WS ATKINS said UK business propped it up in the first half.

* BBA AVIATION experienced further softness in its major markets in the third quarter.

* 3I GROUP said cost, debt cutting plans are on track.

* TED BAKER said revenue was up 22.1 percent for the 13 week period to Nov 10.

* AMLIN - The Lloyd's of London insurer said its sales rose 11 percent in the first 10 months of 2012, helped by an increase in the price of catastrophe insurance following a surge of claims last year.

