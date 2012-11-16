LONDON Nov 16 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening 6 to 8 points lower, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Friday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The UK blue-chip index was down 44.26 points, or 0.8 percent, at
5,677.75 at the close, finishing below 5,700 for the first time in two months
and marking an end to range-bound trading that had persisted since early
September as news that the euro zone had fallen back into recession provided an
impetus to break out of recent ranges.
* London copper climbed on Friday and was set to log its first week of gains
in six as signs top consumer China's slide in economic growth has bottomed out
helped to firm sentiment towards base metals.
* Macro economic data is light on the ground on Friday with no important
data expected out of the UK and only industrial output figures, due around 1415
GMT, of any note out in the U.S.
* Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc said it will begin a tender offer to
buy U.S. vitamins maker Schiff Nutrition International Inc rivaling a
bid from German drug giant Bayer.
* Xstrata : The biggest shareholder in Lonmin said on
Thursday that it will support an $800 million rights issue by the platinum
producer.
* IMI : The engineer says overall trading in the second half is in
line with management expectations and revenue for the four months to the end of
October are 3 pct ahead of last year.
* SERCO : The support services firm reports an in line performance
for the second-half of the year with challenging U.S. markets offset by a
overall portfolio strength and it anticipates further improvement in the UK.
* Anglo American : Lafarge, the world's biggest cement
maker, and mining company Anglo American on Friday said they had agreed to sell
a number of UK assets to the family of Indian steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal for up
to 285 pounds sterling.
* The London Stock Exchange said on Friday its profits were flat at
217.2 million pounds for the first half of the year as a fall in capital markets
revenue was offset by a rise in net treasury income.
* Rotork : The maker of valve control systems for the oil, gas and
water industries expects full-year margins to be slightly lower than in 2011.
* ULTRA ELECTRONICS : British defence company sees flat 2012 profit
as defence cuts bite.
* BODYCOTE : The British engineering company said sales grew 2.9 pct
since July but full-year expectations remain unchanged.
* LAVENDON : The British rental-equipment company sees full-year
perfomance in line with its expectations.
* MELROSE : British buyout group says revenue trends have slowed.
* Albemarle & Bond : The pawnbroker said trading is in line with
full-year expectations.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Written by David Brett; Editing by Atul Prakash)