LONDON Nov 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening 45 to 48 points higher, or as much as 0.9
percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more
on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index fell 72.16 points, or 1.3 percent,
on Friday to 5,605.59, taking its weekly losses to 2.8 percent -
the steepest since May.
* There is no major domestic economic data set for release
on Monday. Across the Atlantic, U.S. October existing home sales
data is due at 1500 GMT.
* INTERTEK GROUP said that organic revenue growth
from July 1 to Nov 18 climbed 9 percent.
* MITIE GROUP : The company sees revenue growth
acceleration in the second half of the year.
* DIPLOMA reported a 17 percent rise in full-year
adjusted pretax profit.
* MAJESTIC WINE posted a 3.9 percent rise in
first-half pretax profit to 9.2 million pounds.
* HSBC said it was in talks to sell its $9.3
billion stake in China's Ping An Insurance, stepping
up a programme by Europe's biggest bank to shed non-core parts
of its business to boost profitability.
* GLENCORE, XSTRATA : Commodities trader
Glencore is set to all but clinch its $30 billion takeover of
Xstrata this week, despite a potential snub for the miner's
board if, as expected, investors scrap a controversial pay plan
for its managers.
* BP : BP plans to spend up to 3.7 billion pounds
($5.9 billion) buying back its shares after agreeing last week
to pay record criminal penalties over the Deepwater Horizon
disaster, Britain's Sunday Times said in an unsourced report.
* OCADO : The online grocer is in talks with its
banks to avoid a damaging breach of loan agreements at the end
of this month, the Sunday Times said.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell Chief
Executive Peter Voser has backed the UK government's "dash for
gas". Voser said Shell saw gas as a fuel for the future and
planned to invest $20 billion in the sector between 2012 and
2015, the Sunday Telegraph said.
* CENTRICA : The British utility Centrica is expected
to turn its back on building new nuclear power stations in
Britain and instead focus on expansion in the United States, the
Mail on Sunday said.
* TESCO : The retailer's management shake-up is
continuing, with the group's strategy director, Michael Fleming,
the latest to leave his post after only 18 months in the role,
the Independent on Sunday, said.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134($1 = 0.6311 British pounds)