LONDON Nov. 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening up 30-33 points, or 0.6 percent, higher on
Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, recovering from a
fall in the previous session after international lenders agreed
to cut Greece's debt.
* International lenders agreed late on Monday on measures to
cut Greek debt by 40 billion euros by 2020, reducing it to 124
percent of GDP. Euro zone finance ministers also pledged to take
further steps to cut Greece's debt to below 110 percent in 2022.
Greece will receive up to 43.7 billion euros in stages.
* London copper rose to near a one-month high early
on Tuesday after lenders secured an aid deal for Greece, which
boosted the euro and enhanced confidence about global demand for
the metal sparked by signs of an economic revival in top
consumer China. [ID: nL4N0970CI]
* The UK blue chip index closed down 32.42 points, or 0.6
percent, at 5,786.72 on Monday, having notched up an advance of
3.8 percent last week when it posted five straight sessions of
gains for only the third time this year.
* SEVERN TRENT - The water firm reported a 1.6
percent rise in first-half underlying pretax profit, which rose
to 157.5 million pounds as revenues rose 3.6 percent to 917.7
million pounds, and said its financial results are in-line to
deliver full year expectations.
* MITCHELLS AND BUTLERS - The pubs operator said
like-for-like sales were broadly flat in the first 8 weeks of
full-year 2013, with full-year 2012 total revenue up 3.3 percent
to 1.889 billion pounds and adjusted pretax profit coming in at
166 million pounds. The firm expects the economic environment to
remain challenging, and said inflationary and regulatory cost
pressures will impact the business in the new financial year.
* BRITVIC - The soft drinks firm saw its full-year
2012 group pretax profit fall 1 percent to 84.4 million pounds,
down from 105.1 million pounds in 2011 hit by its costly Fruit
Shoot recall.
* DE LA RUE - The banknote printer posted
underlying pre-tax profit growth of 9 percent in the first half,
with its solutions business offsetting a flat performance in
money printing.
* TOPS TILES The tiles group reported a fall in
full-year adjusted profit before tax to 12.8 million pounds,
down from 13.9 million pounds last year, as group revenue rose
to 177.7 million pounds versus 175.5 million pounds, with group
revenues in the first seven weeks of the new financial period up
1.0 percent on a like-for-like basis.
* AZ ELECTRONIC MATERIALS - The group said it has
entered into licensing and sponsored research agreements with
William Marsh Rice University.
* Nationwide, Britain's biggest customer-owned financial
services group, set aside a further 45 million pounds ($72
million) to compensate victims of loan insurance mis-selling
blaming.
* The first revision for British third quarter GDP will be
released at 0930 GMT, with the consensus forecast for the
quarterly number to be unchanged from the initial 1.0 percent
growth figure, although some commentators predict a trim to 0.9
percent growth.
* Across the Atlantic, U.S. durable goods orders for October
will be released at 1330 GMT, with November consumer confidence,
September's FHFA home prices survey, and the November Richmond
Fed manufacturing report all due at 1500 GMT.
