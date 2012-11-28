LONDON Nov. 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening lower on Wednesday, reversing the previous
session's gains, with December futures for the index
down 0.2 percent.
For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* Wall Street fell on Tuesday, Asian shares ended a
seven-day winning streak and commodities eased on Wednesday as
investors fretted that a lack of progress in talks on U.S.
budget woes risked putting the world's largest economy into
recession, dragging global growth down with it.
* The UK blue chip index closed 12.99 points, or 0.2 percent
higher on Tuesday at 5,799.71, with banks among the gainers,
after a deal was reached over Greek debt.
* SMITH & NEPHEW - The artificial hip and knee maker
said it was expanding in the fast-growing area of bioactive
wound care by acquiring privately-held U.S. firm Healthpoint for
$782 million in cash.
* UNITED UTILITIES GROUP - The multi-utility said its
revenues rose by 30 million pounds in the first half of the year
to 823 million pounds due to price rises. Underlying operating
profit, however, was down 8 million pounds to 316 million
pounds. It said it is on track to meet regulatory outperformance
targets.
* ARM HOLDINGS - Shares in the chip-maker rose 2.4
percent to a 12-year high of 754.25 pence on Tuesday, with the
Daily Mail attributing the rise to talk of a 1,200 pence/share
offer from U.S. rival Intel.
* THOMAS COOK GROUP - The travel operator said its full-year
underlying operating profit fell 49 percent to 156 million
pounds but current trading is good, with summer 2012 ending
strongly and winter 2012/13 off to a good start.
* Blue chips AMEC, Johnson Matthey,
National Grid, and Tate & Lyle are scheduled to
trade ex-dividend on Wednesday, taking 2.49 points off the FTSE
100, according to Reuters calculations.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Francesco Canepa)