European shares set to end winning streak
LONDON, Feb 14 European shares were slightly weaker on Tuesday, poised to snap a five-day streak of gains, as corporate earnings season kicked into high gear across the region.
LONDON Dec 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 5-7 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, underpinned by expectations for more stimulus from the Fed and hints of some progress on U.S. budget talks.
LONDON, Feb 14 European shares were slightly weaker on Tuesday, poised to snap a five-day streak of gains, as corporate earnings season kicked into high gear across the region.
Feb 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 3.9 points on Tuesday according to financial spreadbetters, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Feb 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 3.9 points on Tuesday according to financial spreadbetters. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.3 percent higher on Monday, at 7,278.92 points after hitting an intra-day high of 7,298.47, the highest level since mid-January, as a sharp rally in basic resources stocks on the back of stronger metals prices supported the broader market. It now stands some 75 points below its record peak scaled on Jan. 16. * TUI: European to