LONDON Dec 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening the final full trading session of 2012 up 9-15 points, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, on optimism ahead of a last-chance round of U.S. budget talks. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* U.S. President Barack Obama and lawmakers are set for a final round of negotiations before a New Year's Day deadline to reach a deal and avoid major tax hikes and spending cuts that could drag the economy into recession. Obama and Vice President Joe Biden will meet congressional leaders from both parties at the White House on Friday at 2000 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index closed almost flat on Thursday, 0.12 points higher at 5,954.30 after negative comments on the budget from a top U.S. lawmaker sparked a sell-off in New York.

But U.S. blue chips rallied late on, ending just 0.1 percent lower, and Asian stocks moved higher on Friday reflecting hopes the eleventh-hour talks could lead to a resolution.

* Copper prices edged higher, and Brent crude rose on Friday on expectations the United States would resolve the 'fiscal cliff' it is facing, which would ease concerns about weakening demand for commodities.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - The bank on Thursday secured the dismissal of a lawsuit by South Korea's Woori Bank over losses from mortgage-related investments, in a case between two big banks put under state control following financial crises.

* No important British economic data will be released on Friday so investors will eye a batch of U.S. pointers including December's Chicago PMI report, due at 1445 GMT, and November pending home sales, scheduled for 1500 GMT.

