LONDON Jan 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 3 to 4 points lower, or as much as 0.1 percent lower on Monday, according
to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks,
please click on
* Britain's top shares registered their highest closing level for nearly two
years on Friday, taking a cue from U.S. jobs data which suggested a broad-based
labour market recovery.
The index rose 0.7 percent in the two hours following the data, ending up
42.50 points at 6,089.84 - the highest close since Feb. 8, 2011, and just two
points off the highest close since May 2008.
* No important British economic data will be unveiled on Monday, with the
week's main domestic focus to be on the latest monthly Bank of England monetary
policy decision, due at 1200 GMT on Thursday, although no changes are expected
to current record low UK interest rates or the central bank's asset buying
programme.
* Across the Atlantic, following Friday's strong U.S. December jobs report,
investors will have the December U.S. employment index to digest on Monday, due
at 1500 GMT.
BANKS: Global regulators gave banks four more years and greater flexibility
on Sunday to build up cash buffers so they can use some of their reserves to
help struggling economies grow.
ANGLO AMERICAN : Mining giant Anglo American is close to
hiring Mark Cutifani, the boss of rival AngloGold Ashanti, as its new
chief executive officer, two sources familiar with the situation said.
VODAFONE : British telecommunications carrier Vodafone Group Plc said
on Saturday it has received a reminder from Indian tax authorities on disputed
tax dues over its 2007 acquisition of Indian mobile assets.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS issues a trading update.
EASYJET posts December traffic figures.
NICHOLS issues a trading update.
TARSUS GROUP issues a trading update.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Written by David Brett, additional reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Sudip
Kar-Gupta)