LONDON Jan 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 3 to 4 points lower, or as much as 0.1 percent lower on Monday, according
to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks,
* Britain's top shares registered their highest closing level for nearly two
years on Friday, taking a cue from U.S. jobs data which suggested a broad-based
labour market recovery.
The index rose 0.7 percent in the two hours following the data, ending up
42.50 points at 6,089.84 - the highest close since Feb. 8, 2011, and just two
points off the highest close since May 2008.
* No important British economic data will be unveiled on Monday, with the
week's main domestic focus to be on the latest monthly Bank of England monetary
policy decision, due at 1200 GMT on Thursday, although no changes are expected
to current record low UK interest rates or the central bank's asset buying
programme.
* Across the Atlantic, following Friday's strong U.S. December jobs report,
investors will have the December U.S. employment index to digest on Monday, due
at 1500 GMT.
BANKS: Global regulators gave banks four more years and greater flexibility
on Sunday to build up cash buffers so they can use some of their reserves to
help struggling economies grow.
ANGLO AMERICAN : Mining giant Anglo American is close to
hiring Mark Cutifani, the boss of rival AngloGold Ashanti, as its new
chief executive officer, two sources familiar with the situation said.
VODAFONE : British telecommunications carrier Vodafone Group Plc said
on Saturday it has received a reminder from Indian tax authorities on disputed
tax dues over its 2007 acquisition of Indian mobile assets.
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS < MRW.L >: Britain's fourth-biggest grocer posted a
worsening sales fall over Christmas and said t hat a lthough it was disappointed
with its performance, i t would still meet year profit forecasts. [ ID:nWLA7296]
H&T GROUP : The pawnbroker says it expects to report its preliminary
results for the year ended 31 December 2012 on 7 March 2013, in line with market
expectations.
LADBROKES : The bookmaker confirms discussions regarding a potential
future acquisition with regards to Betdaq. It says negotiations are ongoing
though at this stage there is no certainty that an a g reement will be reached.
GALLIFORD TRY : The British construction company announces a 100
million pound contract win for a regeneration project in Manchester, England,
and is also announced as a preferred bidder for a regeneration scheme in
Brunswick.
BALFOUR BEATTY : The infrastructure group announces two contract
wins; a 321 million pound contract to upgrade sections of the M25 London orbital
motorway for the Highways Agency and a contract to design and build the Garrison
Energy Center, a 309MW combined cycle gas-fired power plant in Delaware in the
U.S.
ST MODWEN : The developer and Vinci plc in its joint venture sign a
contract for the regeneration of n e w C o vent G a rden market Landmark. The
multi-phased project has a gross development value of around 2 billion pounds.
EASYJET : The low-cost airline reports passenger numbers were up 4.9
percent in December year-on-year with its load factor at 87.9 percent.
BUNI : The Indonesia-focused coal miner said it would review its
capital expenditure programme and defer some of its expansion plans as a result
of weak thermal coal prices in the second half of 2012.
NICHOLS : The soft drinks maker says it expects full-year profit to
be ahead of expectations.
STAFFLINE : The recruiter sees full-year earnings in line with
expectations.
TARSUS : The m edia company sees full-year profits in line
DIGITAL BARRIERS : The technology firm announces the acquisition of
video surveillance firm visimetrics for an initial cash consideration of 3.3
million pounds.
